https://sputniknews.com/20221217/us-fed-reserve-q2-job-growth-overestimated-by-a-million-is-essentially-flat-1105545178.html

US Fed Reserve: Q2 Job Growth Overestimated by a Million, Is 'Essentially Flat'

US Fed Reserve: Q2 Job Growth Overestimated by a Million, Is 'Essentially Flat'

The White House announced "blockbuster" jobs growth in the second quarter earlier this year, allegedly reaching the highest levels in the last 40 years with... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-17T11:16+0000

2022-12-17T11:16+0000

2022-12-17T11:18+0000

us

jobs

unemployment

us federal reserve

us federal reserve bank

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101820/59/1018205992_0:144:1600:1044_1920x0_80_0_0_563d54191e1d02f523c832ea8e26ded5.jpg

The "record-high" Q2 employment surge reported by the Biden admin was overestimated by a million, according to the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank. This means that the actual job growth was "essentially flat", reaching an astonishingly modest 10,500.The research indicated that employment changes from March through June 2022 were "significantly different" in 33 states and DC compared with Current Employment Statistics (CES) estimates by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).Among other problems, the release noted actual payroll jobs decline in Delaware and New Jersey, while earlier CES estimates suggested there was a firm upward trend. According to the new data, Delaware lost 4.1% of jobs in Q2 despite a previously reported 4.5% growth, while jobs in NJ fell 1.2% and not the allegedly 3.4% growth.In the meantime, jobs in the Keystone state ran a flat line - new data on Pennsylvania shows zero growth (while CES previously reported a 2.9% boost).The report has already prompted reactions of outrage: Florida Senator Rick Scott accused the Biden administration of lying and requested an immediate meeting with the Bureau of Labor Statistics chief to get to the truth.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

us, american job market, job growth, q2 job growth estimates, federal reserve jobs data, million jobs, job growth overestimated, job decline, us job crisis, unemployment rate, red releases new unemployment rate, q2 unemployment rate