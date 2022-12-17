https://sputniknews.com/20221217/two-year-old-miraculously-survives-in-uganda-after-hippo-tries-to-swallow-him-1105539130.html

Two-Year Old Miraculously Survives in Uganda After Hippo Tries to Swallow Him

Two-Year Old Miraculously Survives in Uganda After Hippo Tries to Swallow Him

Two-year-old Iga Paul has survived in Uganda after being swallowed by a hippo while playing near Lake Edward where his family lived.According to local police, the animal grabbed the boy by his head and “swallowed half of his body”.Iga managed to survive thanks to a passerby, who saw the incident and began throwing stones at the hippo, scaring him away and forcing him to spit out the child.When rescued, the little boy was taken to a hospital, where he received the rabies vaccine, as well as the required treatment. As of now, he has recovered fully and has been discharged.The Ugandan Police Force has also urged residents of Katwe-Kabatooro, where the incident happened, to “remain vigilant and always alert UWA rangers, about animals that have strayed into their neighborhoods.”Meanwhile, estimates of scientists show that hippos kill around 500 people in Africa yearly and are nearly twice as lethal as lions.Hippos, the world's second-largest land animal, can be deadly. They can run up to 20 miles per hour despite weighing up to four tons. Their jaws can open to 180 degrees and their lower canines can grow up to 50 cm. Hippos are also able to hold their breath under water for up to five minutes, which makes it easy for them to escape detection.According to researches, up to 87% of hippo attacks are lethal, which means that a person has more chances to survive after being attacked by a shark, a crocodile or a grizzly bear. Hippos are herbivores, so they usually attack when they sense danger, and female hippos may as well attack to protect their offspring.

