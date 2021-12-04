https://sputniknews.com/20211204/two-hippos-at-belgian-zoo-contract-covid-19-1091242428.html

Two Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19

Two Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two hippos at the Antwerp zoo in the north of Belgium have tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo said. 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-04T10:31+0000

2021-12-04T10:31+0000

2021-12-04T10:32+0000

belgium

hippopotamus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091242385_74:0:886:457_1920x0_80_0_0_15d5ed6435bc25a1568029253ce3e3dc.jpg

"The national veterinary laboratory of Sciensano [national public health institute of Belgium] just confirmed the laboratory test results: two hippos Imani and Hermien contracted COVID-19," Zoo Antwerpen said in a statement on Friday said.Both hippos have a mild form of the disease with only runny noses as symptoms. The animals are in isolation and security measures by zoo keepers were further tightened to prevent spreading. The hippos are undergoing daily COVID-19 tests and their condition is being monitored.It is yet unknown how the hippos were infected with the virus given the strict sanitary measures taken by the zoo.Last year, the zoo partnered with the University of Antwerp and tested all mammals for the disease and found no positive cases.This is not the first time that an animal at a zoo was infected with the virus. On November 14, three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in the US state of Nebraska died from complications related to COVID-19.

https://sputniknews.com/20211106/no-laughing-matter-hyenas-at-denver-zoo-test-positive-for-covid-19-1090516117.html

belgium

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belgium, hippopotamus, covid-19