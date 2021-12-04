Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/two-hippos-at-belgian-zoo-contract-covid-19-1091242428.html
Two Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19
Two Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two hippos at the Antwerp zoo in the north of Belgium have tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo said. 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T10:31+0000
2021-12-04T10:32+0000
belgium
hippopotamus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091242385_74:0:886:457_1920x0_80_0_0_15d5ed6435bc25a1568029253ce3e3dc.jpg
"The national veterinary laboratory of Sciensano [national public health institute of Belgium] just confirmed the laboratory test results: two hippos Imani and Hermien contracted COVID-19," Zoo Antwerpen said in a statement on Friday said.Both hippos have a mild form of the disease with only runny noses as symptoms. The animals are in isolation and security measures by zoo keepers were further tightened to prevent spreading. The hippos are undergoing daily COVID-19 tests and their condition is being monitored.It is yet unknown how the hippos were infected with the virus given the strict sanitary measures taken by the zoo.Last year, the zoo partnered with the University of Antwerp and tested all mammals for the disease and found no positive cases.This is not the first time that an animal at a zoo was infected with the virus. On November 14, three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in the US state of Nebraska died from complications related to COVID-19.
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/no-laughing-matter-hyenas-at-denver-zoo-test-positive-for-covid-19-1090516117.html
belgium
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091242385_175:0:784:457_1920x0_80_0_0_4f868502cf35102387ca46619ffb4883.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belgium, hippopotamus, covid-19

Two Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19

10:31 GMT 04.12.2021 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 04.12.2021)
CC0 / dapple1 / Two hippos
Two hippos - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
CC0 / dapple1 /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two hippos at the Antwerp zoo in the north of Belgium have tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo said.
"The national veterinary laboratory of Sciensano [national public health institute of Belgium] just confirmed the laboratory test results: two hippos Imani and Hermien contracted COVID-19," Zoo Antwerpen said in a statement on Friday said.
Both hippos have a mild form of the disease with only runny noses as symptoms. The animals are in isolation and security measures by zoo keepers were further tightened to prevent spreading. The hippos are undergoing daily COVID-19 tests and their condition is being monitored.
Hyena at the Denver Zoo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
No Laughing Matter: Hyenas at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
6 November, 03:58 GMT
It is yet unknown how the hippos were infected with the virus given the strict sanitary measures taken by the zoo.
Last year, the zoo partnered with the University of Antwerp and tested all mammals for the disease and found no positive cases.
This is not the first time that an animal at a zoo was infected with the virus. On November 14, three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in the US state of Nebraska died from complications related to COVID-19.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:31 GMTTwo Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19
10:20 GMTUS Special Envoy Welcomes Taliban Decree Expanding Women's Rights in Afghanistan
10:15 GMTWHO Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine to Take Place After January 2022
08:41 GMTI Ain't the Sharpest Tool in the Shed: MGK Stabbed Himself While Trying to Impress Meghan Fox
07:54 GMTCristiano Ronaldo May Miss Manchester United's First Game Under New Boss Ralf Rangnick
07:40 GMTUK Government Reportedly Considering Criminalising Public Sexual Harassment of Women
07:34 GMTParents of Suspected Michigan Shooter Detained in Detroit
07:24 GMTUK Gov't Reportedly Considers Changing Law on Free Speech After Meghan Markle's Victory Against ANL
07:22 GMTFrench Foreign Ministry Says Evacuated Over 300 People From Afghanistan
07:13 GMTNuclear Deal Talks With Iran in Vienna to Resume Next Week, Russian Envoy Says
06:06 GMTCOVID Live Updates: Mexico Confirms Its First Case of Omicron Variant
06:02 GMT'Johnson's Not Above the Law': Labour Asks Police to Probe Alleged No 10 Parties Amid 2020 Lockdown
05:28 GMT'People's Republic of Comedy': Lithuanian MP Blasts China Amid Taiwan Spat
04:01 GMTTwitter Admits to Erroneously Suspending Accounts Amid a Slew of 'Coordinated and Malicious' Reports
03:41 GMTWorld Must Not Blame Africa for Undervaccination While Denying Continent Shots - Expert
03:32 GMTUS Intel Accuses Russia of Planning 'Multi-Front Offensive' Against Ukraine as Early as 2022
03:30 GMTMeet Mehmet: Dr. Oz Vying for US Senate in Pennsylvania After Trump-Endorsed Candidate Drops Out
01:45 GMTIsraeli ‘Pegasus’ Spyware Used to Hack Phones of 11 US Diplomats - Reports
01:35 GMTColorado Store Shooting Suspect Found Incompetent to Stand Trial - Reports
00:59 GMTAstronomers Spot Ultra-Dense Exoplanet Seemingly Made of Solid Iron Orbiting Nearby Star