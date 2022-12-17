https://sputniknews.com/20221217/two-un-peacekeepers-killed-in-attack-on-unpol-patrol-in-mali---minusma-1105537179.html
Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in Attack on UNPOL Patrol in Mali - MINUSMA
Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in Attack on UNPOL Patrol in Mali - MINUSMA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two peacekeepers were killed and several others were injured in an attack on a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-17T02:57+0000
2022-12-17T02:57+0000
2022-12-17T02:53+0000
africa
mali
un peacekeepers
united nations multidimensional integrated stabilization mission in mali (minusma)
casualties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101801/35/1018013524_0:68:1310:805_1920x0_80_0_0_5dd965e26988fe038952fb9ffac09e0f.jpg
"Today, unidentified armed men opened fire on a United Nations Police (UNPOL) patrol in Timbuktu town. The attack left two Peacekeepers dead, including a woman. Four other peacekeepers were injured, one of them seriously. They are currently receiving appropriate care at the MINUSMA military hospital in Timbuktu," MINUSMA said in a Friday statement. According to the release, one attacker was neutralized and some equipment was recovered. "A MINUSMA Quick Reaction Force was immediately dispatched to secure the area," the UN mission said. The head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane, stresses the need to do everything possible to identify the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice, according to MINUSMA statement. MINUSMA was established through an April 25, 2013 UN Security Council resolution. The mission is responsible for the protection of the civilian population, the observance of human rights and the creation of conditions for the provision of humanitarian assistance.
https://sputniknews.com/20220802/dr-congo-says-32-civilians-killed-in-protests-against-un-peacekeepers-1098046947.html
africa
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101801/35/1018013524_73:0:1237:873_1920x0_80_0_0_0f11d5140efb79164f8a73d8ef7764b5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mali, un peacekeepers, united nations multidimensional integrated stabilization mission in mali (minusma), casualties
mali, un peacekeepers, united nations multidimensional integrated stabilization mission in mali (minusma), casualties
Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in Attack on UNPOL Patrol in Mali - MINUSMA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two peacekeepers were killed and several others were injured in an attack on a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in the town of Timbuktu, MINUSMA said.
"Today, unidentified armed men opened fire on a United Nations Police (UNPOL) patrol in Timbuktu town. The attack left two Peacekeepers dead, including a woman. Four other peacekeepers were injured, one of them seriously. They are currently receiving appropriate care at the MINUSMA military hospital in Timbuktu," MINUSMA said in a Friday statement.
According to the release, one attacker was neutralized and some equipment was recovered.
"A MINUSMA Quick Reaction Force was immediately dispatched to secure the area," the UN mission said.
The head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane, stresses the need to do everything possible to identify the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice, according to MINUSMA statement.
MINUSMA was established through an April 25, 2013 UN Security Council resolution. The mission is responsible for the protection of the civilian population, the observance of human rights and the creation of conditions for the provision of humanitarian assistance.