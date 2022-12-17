International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221217/two-un-peacekeepers-killed-in-attack-on-unpol-patrol-in-mali---minusma-1105537179.html
Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in Attack on UNPOL Patrol in Mali - MINUSMA
Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in Attack on UNPOL Patrol in Mali - MINUSMA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two peacekeepers were killed and several others were injured in an attack on a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-17T02:57+0000
2022-12-17T02:53+0000
africa
mali
un peacekeepers
united nations multidimensional integrated stabilization mission in mali (minusma)
casualties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101801/35/1018013524_0:68:1310:805_1920x0_80_0_0_5dd965e26988fe038952fb9ffac09e0f.jpg
"Today, unidentified armed men opened fire on a United Nations Police (UNPOL) patrol in Timbuktu town. The attack left two Peacekeepers dead, including a woman. Four other peacekeepers were injured, one of them seriously. They are currently receiving appropriate care at the MINUSMA military hospital in Timbuktu," MINUSMA said in a Friday statement. According to the release, one attacker was neutralized and some equipment was recovered. "A MINUSMA Quick Reaction Force was immediately dispatched to secure the area," the UN mission said. The head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane, stresses the need to do everything possible to identify the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice, according to MINUSMA statement. MINUSMA was established through an April 25, 2013 UN Security Council resolution. The mission is responsible for the protection of the civilian population, the observance of human rights and the creation of conditions for the provision of humanitarian assistance.
https://sputniknews.com/20220802/dr-congo-says-32-civilians-killed-in-protests-against-un-peacekeepers-1098046947.html
africa
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101801/35/1018013524_73:0:1237:873_1920x0_80_0_0_0f11d5140efb79164f8a73d8ef7764b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mali, un peacekeepers, united nations multidimensional integrated stabilization mission in mali (minusma), casualties
mali, un peacekeepers, united nations multidimensional integrated stabilization mission in mali (minusma), casualties

Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in Attack on UNPOL Patrol in Mali - MINUSMA

02:57 GMT 17.12.2022
© Flickr / United Nations Photo Helmet and Flack Jackets of UN Peacekeepers
Helmet and Flack Jackets of UN Peacekeepers - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2022
© Flickr / United Nations Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two peacekeepers were killed and several others were injured in an attack on a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in the town of Timbuktu, MINUSMA said.
"Today, unidentified armed men opened fire on a United Nations Police (UNPOL) patrol in Timbuktu town. The attack left two Peacekeepers dead, including a woman. Four other peacekeepers were injured, one of them seriously. They are currently receiving appropriate care at the MINUSMA military hospital in Timbuktu," MINUSMA said in a Friday statement.
According to the release, one attacker was neutralized and some equipment was recovered.
"A MINUSMA Quick Reaction Force was immediately dispatched to secure the area," the UN mission said.
The head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane, stresses the need to do everything possible to identify the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice, according to MINUSMA statement.
Демонстранты на фоне горящих автомобилей в Киншасе, Конго - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
DR Congo Says 32 Civilians Killed in Protests Against UN Peacekeepers
2 August, 16:59 GMT
MINUSMA was established through an April 25, 2013 UN Security Council resolution. The mission is responsible for the protection of the civilian population, the observance of human rights and the creation of conditions for the provision of humanitarian assistance.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала