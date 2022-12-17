International
Musk Says Accounts of Those Who Doxxed His Location 'Will Have Their Suspension Lifted'
Musk Says Accounts of Those Who Doxxed His Location ‘Will Have Their Suspension Lifted’
On Thursday, Musk pointed out that rules banning the publication of personal information are applied to all, including journalists.
Billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted that accounts of those who doxxed his location “will have their suspension lifted now.”The move came after Musk launched a survey among his followers, which showed that at least 58.7% of respondents called for scrapping the suspensions “now”, while 41.3% said they should be lifted “in 7 days”.This followed the new owner of Twitter upholding on Thursday the most recent round of high-profile page suspensions on the social platform, which included an account that tweeted the location of Musk’s private jet, as well as several prominent journalists who bashed him in recent days.As Musk puts it, “Criticizing [him] all day long is totally fine, but doxxing [his] real-time location and endangering [his] family is not.” He also compared doxxing to giving out “assassination coordinates.”The suspended accounts included those by reporters from an array of news outlets, including the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, The Intercept, Mashable, and Vox.
Musk Says Accounts of Those Who Doxxed His Location ‘Will Have Their Suspension Lifted’

On Thursday, Musk pointed out that rules banning the publication of personal information are applied to all, including journalists.
Billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted that accounts of those who doxxed his location “will have their suspension lifted now.”
The move came after Musk launched a survey among his followers, which showed that at least 58.7% of respondents called for scrapping the suspensions “now”, while 41.3% said they should be lifted “in 7 days”.
This followed the new owner of Twitter upholding on Thursday the most recent round of high-profile page suspensions on the social platform, which included an account that tweeted the location of Musk’s private jet, as well as several prominent journalists who bashed him in recent days.
“You dox, you get suspended. End of story,” Musk tweeted, adding that “same doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as to everyone else.”

As Musk puts it, “Criticizing [him] all day long is totally fine, but doxxing [his] real-time location and endangering [his] family is not.” He also compared doxxing to giving out “assassination coordinates.”
The suspended accounts included those by reporters from an array of news outlets, including the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, The Intercept, Mashable, and Vox.
