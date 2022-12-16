https://sputniknews.com/20221216/moscow-new-sanctions-against-russia-undermine-interests-of-eu-states-1105509974.html

Moscow: New Sanctions Against Russia Undermine Interests of EU States

Moscow: New Sanctions Against Russia Undermine Interests of EU States

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Imposing new sanctions on Russia is the choice of the European Union, but these measures undermine the interests of the member states as... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-16T07:08+0000

2022-12-16T07:08+0000

2022-12-16T07:08+0000

russia

russia

eu

sanctions

alexander grushko

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105089979_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7cf00d6438962256e81a11112c9c22c1.jpg

It is impossible not to see that all these sanctions benefit the United States, the diplomat said, adding that Russia will develop measures to ensure its economic interests.On Thursday, the EU agreed in principle on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. The final technical procedure for the execution of the sanctions package is expected to be completed on Friday, after which the sanctions must be published in the EU Official Journal, after which they will come into force.After Moscow launched its special operation in Ukraine in February, the US, European Union, and Britain imposed economic restrictions against Russia. In October, the EU adopted its eighth package of sanctions, which included a legislative basis for setting a price cap for maritime shipments of Russian oil to third countries.In December, the EU also joined that G7 decision to set a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark. Moscow, however, refused to accept the price limit, saying that Russian oil would only be sold to countries on a market basis.So far, the sanctions have resulted in a major fuel crisis in Europe, record-high inflation and skyrocketing energy prices.

russia

eu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, eu, sanctions, alexander grushko