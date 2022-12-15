https://sputniknews.com/20221215/us-senate-votes-to-prohibit-tiktok-on-government-devices-due-to-security-concerns-1105475420.html

US Senate Votes to Prohibit TikTok on Government Devices Due to Security Concerns

US Senate Votes to Prohibit TikTok on Government Devices Due to Security Concerns

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US senators have unanimously enacted a bill banning the download and usage of Chinese video hosting service TikTok on any device issued by... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

The measures have been already introduced at a local level in the US states of Alabama, Texas and North Dakota. On Tuesday, US Senator Marco Rubio introduced bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the US. According to Rubio, the parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, is required by Chinese law to make the application's data available to the Chinese Communist Party, which allegedly poses a risk of the video hosting service being used as a spying tool. The previous US administration attempted to ban Chinese social platforms TikTok and WeChat in 2020 in order to protect Americans' privacy. The administration of incumbent US President Joe Biden discontinued the initiative. However, recently the accusations against the company have started to resume.

