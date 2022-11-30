International
South Dakota Governor Issues Order Banning TikTok on State Devices Over Security Concerns
South Dakota Governor Issues Order Banning TikTok on State Devices Over Security Concerns
TikTok is a social media video-sharing app that has more than 89 million users in the United States. It has been reported that TikTok and its parent company... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
tiktok
kristi noem
chinese communist party
bytedance
south dakota
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order banning the use of TikTok on all state government devices over security concerns.Noem has specified that the security concerns were directly linked to data collected by the app and TikTok parent company ByteDance’s association with the Chinese government.Executive Order 2022-10 was signed by Noem on Wednesday and prohibits state employees, agencies, and contractors from downloading the app and visiting the website on state-issued phones and computers.The statement also accuses TikTok of performing “data gathering operations on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”TikTok has had a rocky relationship with the US government. In 2020 then-President Donald Trump attempted to ban TikTok’s use in the United States through an executive order; however, that order was shot down by the courts.A Forbes report from October alleged that ByteDance was planning to use TikTok location data to track the location of at least one US Citizen who was not employed or previously employed with the company.That was followed by comments FBI Director Christopher Wray gave to the House Homeland Security Committee, saying TikTok poses “national security concerns.”Currently, ByteDance is in negotiations with US regulators to come to a security agreement that would prevent the app from being banned in the US while keeping US citizen data safe. Negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year.In early November, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew wrote a letter to Republican lawmakers, promoting a program called “Project Texas” that will bolster security for US users of the social media app.
South Dakota Governor Issues Order Banning TikTok on State Devices Over Security Concerns

