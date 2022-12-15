https://sputniknews.com/20221215/trumps-major-announcement-turns-out-to-be-own-brand-of-trading-cards-1105497749.html

Trump's 'Major Announcement' Turns Out to Be Own Brand of Trading Cards

Trump's 'Major Announcement' Turns Out to Be Own Brand of Trading Cards

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that the "major announcement" he teased the day before is the sale of his own...

"MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life and Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting," Trump said in a statement. Trump said these digital trading cards will make a great Christmas gift and are on sale for $99. Last month, Trump announced his bid to run for a second term to become US president in the 2024 presidential election.

