Peru Protests Hindering Medical Supplies to Hospitals, Health Ministry Says

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Nationwide protests in Peru have affected distribution of medicines and oxygen in hospitals across the country due to transport... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

According to the statement, all hospitals have been put on high alert due to tough humanitarian situation in Peru. Protests are taking place against Peru's interim government, following the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo on December 7. Demonstrators call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament. On Wednesday, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency for 30 days in connection with the protests.

