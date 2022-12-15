https://sputniknews.com/20221215/death-toll-from-protests-in-peru-rises-to-8-1105475802.html

Death Toll From Protests in Peru Rises to 8

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The number of people killed in Peru during nationwide protests has risen to eight, the country's health ministry said. 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

Protests are taking place across the country, following the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo on December 7. Demonstrators call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament. On Wednesday, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency for 30 days in connection with the protests.

