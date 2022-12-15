https://sputniknews.com/20221215/dont-bother-me-with-a-question-like-that-pelosi-snaps-at-reporter-about-serving-full-term-1105502344.html

‘Don’t Bother Me With a Question Like That’: Pelosi Snaps at Reporter About Serving Full Term

When US Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) became House speaker in 2019, she did so on a pledge to serve in the office for just two terms, or four years. Accordingly... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

Pelosi showed her temper on Thursday after a reporter asked her a question she found annoying: would the 82-year-old lawmaker commit to serving the full two-year term to which she was just elected?Pelosi represents California’s 12th Congressional District, which in the 2022 elections included most of the city of San Francisco. Thanks to redistricting, in the coming 2024 elections it will instead represent several East Bay cities, including Oakland and Alameda.Accordingly, Pelosi’s official portrait that will hang in the US Capitol was unveiled on Wednesday. The artist, Ronald Sherr, had completed the portrait in 2014 and it had been held in storage ever since. Sherr died a week before its unveiling.However, Pelosi also said she was not stepping back from her elected office, and would serve her complete term.Pelosi has served in Congress since June 1987, and led the Democrats in the House since 2003. In addition to her 2019-2023 term as speaker, she also served in the role from 2007 until 2011, becoming the first woman to do so.“Needless to say, you’re one tough cookie,” he added.

