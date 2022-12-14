https://sputniknews.com/20221214/watch-water-droplets-merge-onboard-the-iss-1105448635.html

Watch Water Droplets Merge Onboard the ISS

Watch Water Droplets Merge Onboard the ISS

The unusual physical properties of liquids manifest themselves not only in the scientific laboratory, but also in real life. It is possible to observe the... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T13:46+0000

2022-12-14T13:46+0000

2022-12-14T14:06+0000

science & tech

iss

scientific research

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106995/53/1069955340_0:55:1080:663_1920x0_80_0_0_cb14ee20df4de010c91e4070e1c345ae.jpg

Researchers aboard the International Space Station (ISS) analyzed how water droplets merge in cosmic microgravity.Typically, water droplets are portions of liquid with a diameter of a couple of millimeters, above this volume, the drop loses its shape, given the surface tension. However, in space, there is almost no gravitational force, so droplets can be much larger.The experiments were designed to test the Davis-Hawking model, a simple mathematical way to simulate droplets. If the water droplet is on the surface, part of it touches the air and creates an interface, and the part in contact with the surface forms a contact line. The Davis-Hawking model describes the equation for the contact line. Experimental results confirmed and expanded the parameter space of the Davis-Hawking model.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

watch, water, droplets, merge, onboard of iss