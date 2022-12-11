International
Russia, US Continue to Cooperate on ISS, Remain ‘Professional’: NASA Administrator
Russia, US Continue to Cooperate on ISS, Remain ‘Professional’: NASA Administrator
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Russia-US cooperation at the International Space Station (ISS) remains professional despite the Ukraine conflict, NASA Administrator Bill...
In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Russia-US cooperation at the International Space Station (ISS) remains professional despite the Ukraine conflict, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in an interview with The Nikkei newspaper published on Sunday.
"That cooperation continues. It is very professional," Nelson said. He admitted that "the war in Ukraine changed everything on the ground. It's certainly solidified Europe against Russia. But it's not going to change the cooperation on the International Space Station."
Russian space agency Roscosmos has said that it plans to begin building a Russian orbital space station by 2026. Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said in October that Russia’s future space station will involve cooperation with other space agencies.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson had said in earlier remarks that he expected Russia to remain an ISS partner until 2030.
According to Krikalev, Roscosmos is discussing its future participation in the ISS program with the Russian government and hopes to have permission to continue next year.
