https://sputniknews.com/20221127/spacexs-dragon-cargo-spacecraft-successfully-docks-to-iss-1104763101.html

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Docks to ISS

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Docks to ISS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unmanned SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft has successfully docked to the International Space Station (ISS) after a four-day delay caused by... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-27T16:35+0000

2022-11-27T16:35+0000

2022-11-27T16:35+0000

science & tech

spacex

dragon spacecraft

iss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082780916_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_18a30087ac0589c6a8aa2b1bd595073a.jpg

"A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft autonomously docked to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at 7:39 a.m. EST [12:39 GMT]," the statement read.The Dragon spacecraft took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, packed with over 3.5 tonnes (7,700 pounds) of cargo, including food, supplies for scientific experiments and hardware.However, the spaceship's most important load is a new pair of roll-out solar arrays titled iROSA, which will upgrade the aging solar panels of the ISS and help modernize the energy production of the space station. Moreover, an experiment to grow dwarf tomatoes was also sent to the astronauts to supplement their diets.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

spacex dragon cargo, spacex dragon iss docking, spacex dragon docks to iss