SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Docks to ISS
SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Docks to ISS
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unmanned SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft has successfully docked to the International Space Station (ISS) after a four-day delay caused by... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
"A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft autonomously docked to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at 7:39 a.m. EST [12:39 GMT]," the statement read.The Dragon spacecraft took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, packed with over 3.5 tonnes (7,700 pounds) of cargo, including food, supplies for scientific experiments and hardware.However, the spaceship's most important load is a new pair of roll-out solar arrays titled iROSA, which will upgrade the aging solar panels of the ISS and help modernize the energy production of the space station. Moreover, an experiment to grow dwarf tomatoes was also sent to the astronauts to supplement their diets.
SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Docks to ISS

16:35 GMT 27.11.2022
