Graphic Video: Delta Employee Hit by Truck While Guiding Plane at Atlanta Airport
Graphic Video: Delta Employee Hit by Truck While Guiding Plane at Atlanta Airport
A shocking incident at a Georgia airport was captured on film recently, in which an airport worker was struck by a truck on the tarmac. 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
According to local media reports, the Delta Air Lines worker was working as a "wing walker," helping to guide a Boeing 717 aircraft into the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday evening.Wearing an orange safety vest and carrying bright orange marshalling wands, the worker should have been easily visible to others on the tarmac around her. Despite this, video posted on social media shows that the lavatory servicing vehicle made no effort to brake prior to striking her in the back at high speed.The impact sends the woman flying, and it seems like the driver doesn't realize they've hit something until a moment later. It is hard to tell if the truck's rear wheels run over her or not. However, the driver soon comes to a stop and rushes back to check on the woman.According to local news, which viewed the police report, the worker "was laying on the ground and bleeding from her head" when the responding officer arrived on the scene. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.The driver reportedly told police he was looking at his tablet at the time he struck the woman. The driver was cited and lost his airport badge.Airport work can be dangerous. An employee at Louis Armstrong airport in New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed earlier this year after her hair became entangled in a belt loader while unloading cargo from an aircraft.A 2016 survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that "air transportation workers had 6.7 cases of nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses per 100 full-time equivalent workers. That was more than twice the rate of 2.9 cases for all private industry workers."
According to local media reports, the Delta Air Lines worker was working as a “wing walker,” helping to guide a Boeing 717 aircraft into the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday evening.
Wearing an orange safety vest and carrying bright orange marshalling wands, the worker should have been easily visible to others on the tarmac around her. Despite this, video posted on social media shows that the lavatory servicing vehicle made no effort to brake prior to striking her in the back at high speed.
The video can be viewed at this link
. Caution: viewer discretion is advised.
The impact sends the woman flying, and it seems like the driver doesn’t realize they’ve hit something until a moment later. It is hard to tell if the truck’s rear wheels run over her or not. However, the driver soon comes to a stop and rushes back to check on the woman.
Just after the truck impacts the woman, an announcement sounds on the PA system that seems to be related to the incident: “attention lav techs, lav techs, please, please watch your speed out on the ramp, and pay attention to your surroundings.”
According to local news, which viewed the police report, the worker “was laying on the ground and bleeding from her head” when the responding officer arrived on the scene. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.
The driver reportedly told police he was looking at his tablet at the time he struck the woman. The driver was cited and lost his airport badge.
Delta said it was fully investigating the incident. Local reports included no information about any potential charges.
Airport work can be dangerous. An employee at Louis Armstrong airport in New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed earlier this year after her hair became entangled in a belt loader while unloading cargo from an aircraft.
A 2016 survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that "air transportation workers had 6.7 cases of nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses per 100 full-time equivalent workers. That was more than twice the rate of 2.9 cases for all private industry workers."