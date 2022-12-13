https://sputniknews.com/20221213/bts-oldest-member-starts-military-service-in-south-korean-army-1105411404.html
On Tuesday, K-Pop
singer Jin, the oldest member of South Korean supergroup BTS, began his 18-month mandatory military service, according to local media reports.
At first, he will be deployed at a training camp at a front-line division in Yeoncheon county, about 45 kilometers from the Demilitarized Zone.
Kim Seok-jin, 30, postponed the start of his service for the maximum time allowed.
The group announced the break in the summer of 2022. At that time, the members of BTS said that they would pursue solo careers and that they would sign up for mandatory military service. BTS plans to reunite in 2025 after all seven members have completed their duties.
In South Korea, all eligible men between the age of 18 and 28 must spend at least 18 months in the armed forces. In Jin's case, fans were opposed to the move and told the government that it ought to make an exception for BTS as the band would make South Korea famous and raise its prestige in the world.