International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221213/bts-oldest-member-starts-military-service-in-south-korean-army-1105411404.html
BTS Oldest Member Starts Military Service in South Korean Army
BTS Oldest Member Starts Military Service in South Korean Army
BTS is the brightest shining band in the celestial K-Pop firmament and a worldwide phenomenon at least six of whose videos have attracted more than a billion... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-13T12:53+0000
2022-12-13T12:53+0000
world
k-pop
singer
army
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095539730_0:7:3081:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_0670e595af3b623b42e5d87114adba3f.jpg
On Tuesday, K-Pop singer Jin, the oldest member of South Korean supergroup BTS, began his 18-month mandatory military service, according to local media reports. At first, he will be deployed at a training camp at a front-line division in Yeoncheon county, about 45 kilometers from the Demilitarized Zone.Kim Seok-jin, 30, postponed the start of his service for the maximum time allowed. The group announced the break in the summer of 2022. At that time, the members of BTS said that they would pursue solo careers and that they would sign up for mandatory military service. BTS plans to reunite in 2025 after all seven members have completed their duties.In South Korea, all eligible men between the age of 18 and 28 must spend at least 18 months in the armed forces. In Jin's case, fans were opposed to the move and told the government that it ought to make an exception for BTS as the band would make South Korea famous and raise its prestige in the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/bts-member-sugas-spotify-account-hacked-bhojpuri-song-uploaded-to-his-profile-1093305603.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095539730_245:0:2974:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e543e828dd4b9b97b1ab62611e4fd772.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bts, k-pop, jin, military service, south korean army
bts, k-pop, jin, military service, south korean army

BTS Oldest Member Starts Military Service in South Korean Army

12:53 GMT 13.12.2022
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussBTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas
BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2022
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
BTS is the brightest shining band in the celestial K-Pop firmament and a worldwide phenomenon at least six of whose videos have attracted more than a billion views on YouTube each.
On Tuesday, K-Pop singer Jin, the oldest member of South Korean supergroup BTS, began his 18-month mandatory military service, according to local media reports.
At first, he will be deployed at a training camp at a front-line division in Yeoncheon county, about 45 kilometers from the Demilitarized Zone.
Kim Seok-jin, 30, postponed the start of his service for the maximum time allowed.
BTS rapper Min Yoongi, aka Suga, - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2022
BTS Member Suga's Spotify Account Hacked, Bhojpuri Song Uploaded to His Profile
23 February, 16:20 GMT
The group announced the break in the summer of 2022. At that time, the members of BTS said that they would pursue solo careers and that they would sign up for mandatory military service. BTS plans to reunite in 2025 after all seven members have completed their duties.
In South Korea, all eligible men between the age of 18 and 28 must spend at least 18 months in the armed forces. In Jin's case, fans were opposed to the move and told the government that it ought to make an exception for BTS as the band would make South Korea famous and raise its prestige in the world.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала