K-Pop Sensation BTS Announces Global Concert to Bring World Expo 2030 to South Korea's Busan
BTS made headlines last week after it announced that the group would start solo projects while remaining active as a group. This led to a drastic drop in the stocks by $1.7 billion overnight of South Korean multinational entertainment company Hybe, which manages BTS projects.
K-Pop Sensation BTS, aka Bangtan Boys, has announced that the group would hold a Global Busan Concert to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, a city in South Korea.
BTS have been newly appointed as ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed Friday to promote Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030 covers joint initiatives for Busan to succeed in its bid as the host, according to a press release cited online
“Given the importance of its bid as a nation to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, BTS and Hybe will do our best to successfully bring the World Expo to Busan,” Hybe’s Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk reportedly said.
“This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan,” Si-Hyuk added.
Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park, Heong-joon reportedly shared that BTS’ support as ambassadors will be incredibly helpful in stepping up their efforts to bring the World Expo to Busan.
Early this month, in order to commemorate BTS’ journey, the K-pop band released 'Proof', a three-disc anthology album that opens a new chapter amid their 10th year performing.