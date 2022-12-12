https://sputniknews.com/20221212/us-to-announce-breakthrough-in-efforts-to-generate-clean-energy-through-nuclear-fusion-1105401875.html

US to Announce ‘Breakthrough’ in Efforts to Generate Clean Energy Through Nuclear Fusion

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has confirmed media rumors, revealing that the department is preparing a big announcement concerning nuclear fusion energy on Tuesday.Long held as the “holy grail” of abundant, pollution-free energy, nuclear fusion has managed to elude scientists for nearly three quarters of a century since its radioactive cousin, nuclear fission, emerged as a potent source of electricity.Nuclear fission, the explosive power released when atoms are split, produces great quantities of radioactive materials. The far easier reaction to induce, fission is what drives all present-day nuclear power plants, relying on heavy, radioactive elements like uranium and plutonium, which are primed and ready for just such a reaction.By contrast, hydrogen is not simply waiting around to fuse into helium - part of what makes creating it artificially so elusive.Other countries have also funded efforts to uncover the secrets of viable fusion power, including the UK, Russia, South Korea and China, where such a reactor is euphemistically-but not inaccurately - referred to as an “artificial sun.” A South Korean lab succeeded earlier this year at keeping matter in the ionized, superheated plasma state necessary for fusion for a full 30 seconds.

