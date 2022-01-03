Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/chinas-artificial-sun-runs-five-times-hotter-than-original-in-quest-for-clean-fusion-energy-1091996921.html
China’s 'Artificial Sun’ Runs Five Times Hotter Than ‘Original’ in Quest For Clean Fusion Energy
China’s 'Artificial Sun’ Runs Five Times Hotter Than ‘Original’ in Quest For Clean Fusion Energy
The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), China’s nuclear fusion device known as an “artificial sun”, has set a new record for sustained high temperatures, according to Xinhua News Agency.
2022-01-03T13:53+0000
2022-01-03T13:53+0000
china
fusion reactor
international thermonuclear experimental reactor (iter)
nuclear fusion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081387166_0:285:588:616_1920x0_80_0_0_f0c6db1729559a64a151641a31b59f71.jpg
The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), China’s nuclear fusion device known as an “artificial sun”, has set a new record for sustained high temperatures, according to Xinhua News Agency.The simulation in Hefei ran for 1,056 seconds (17 minutes, 36 seconds) at 70 million degrees – five times hotter than the actual sun, which hits about 15 million degrees in its core.EAST, designed and developed by Chinese scientists, has been used since 2006 to conduct fusion-related experiments mimicking the atom-building process that occurs at the center of stars and gives them their luminosity and warmth. It does so by applying powerful magnetic fields to hydrogen to compress it until it creates a plasma that can reach temperatures of over 150 million degrees Celsius and generate enormous energy.Scientists hope to harness the power of nuclear fusion to deliver near-limitless clean energy. Unlike the nuclear fission process that powers commercial nuclear energy production, nuclear fusion requires no fossil fuels and does not leave behind hazardous radioactive waste materials.EAST will continue to run the experiment at the Hefei Institute of Physical Science in the eastern province of Anhui until June.Institute of Plasma Physics director Song Yuntao was cited as saying:He added that five years from now, the scientists hoped to start building their fusion reactor, which may take approximately ten years.“After that is built we will construct the power generator and start generating power by around 2040,” he added.The “artificial sun” had achieved another milestone in May 2021, running at a plasma (hot gas) temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for 101 seconds. Then for another 20 seconds it reached a peak temperature of 160 million degrees Celsius –over 10 times hotter than the Sun, according to the outlet.Despite the breakthroughs achieves by EAST, one of three major tokamaks in operation in China, nuclear fusion remains decades away from being used outside of a lab. The principal challenges are maintaining the temperature over 100 million degrees and operating at a stable level for a long time, according to Xinhua.Similar efforts are currently underway in other countries. China, alongside another 35 countries, is participating in the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) megaproject in Marseille, France. ITER is touted as potentially being the world’s largest reactor once completed.
https://sputniknews.com/20210528/chinese-artificial-sun-experimental-fusion-reactor-sets-world-record-for-superheated-plasma-time-1083022763.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081387166_0:230:588:671_1920x0_80_0_0_76d4021ad4803e8a25a158b74c82f002.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, fusion reactor, international thermonuclear experimental reactor (iter), nuclear fusion

China’s 'Artificial Sun’ Runs Five Times Hotter Than ‘Original’ in Quest For Clean Fusion Energy

13:53 GMT 03.01.2022
© XinhuaPhoto taken on Dec. 4, 2020 shows the HL-2M Tokamak, China's new-generation "artificial sun," in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The HL-2M Tokamak went into operation on Friday and achieved its first plasma discharge, according to China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).
Photo taken on Dec. 4, 2020 shows the HL-2M Tokamak, China's new-generation artificial sun, in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The HL-2M Tokamak went into operation on Friday and achieved its first plasma discharge, according to China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© Xinhua
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Last year, China’s nuclear fusion reactor set a new world record for superheated plasma time in a “breakthrough” hailed as yet another step towards achieving clean, sustainable electricity generation.
The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), China’s nuclear fusion device known as an “artificial sun”, has set a new record for sustained high temperatures, according to Xinhua News Agency.
The simulation in Hefei ran for 1,056 seconds (17 minutes, 36 seconds) at 70 million degrees – five times hotter than the actual sun, which hits about 15 million degrees in its core.
EAST, designed and developed by Chinese scientists, has been used since 2006 to conduct fusion-related experiments mimicking the atom-building process that occurs at the center of stars and gives them their luminosity and warmth. It does so by applying powerful magnetic fields to hydrogen to compress it until it creates a plasma that can reach temperatures of over 150 million degrees Celsius and generate enormous energy.
Scientists hope to harness the power of nuclear fusion to deliver near-limitless clean energy. Unlike the nuclear fission process that powers commercial nuclear energy production, nuclear fusion requires no fossil fuels and does not leave behind hazardous radioactive waste materials.
“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences who led the latest experiment, was cited as saying.
EAST will continue to run the experiment at the Hefei Institute of Physical Science in the eastern province of Anhui until June.
Institute of Plasma Physics director Song Yuntao was cited as saying:
“[The experiment] once again challenged the world record. We have comprehensively validated the technology, driving it a major step forward from basic research to engineering applications.”
He added that five years from now, the scientists hoped to start building their fusion reactor, which may take approximately ten years.
“After that is built we will construct the power generator and start generating power by around 2040,” he added.
The “artificial sun” had achieved another milestone in May 2021, running at a plasma (hot gas) temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for 101 seconds. Then for another 20 seconds it reached a peak temperature of 160 million degrees Celsius –over 10 times hotter than the Sun, according to the outlet.
The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in China’s Anhui Province, seen on May 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2021
Chinese ‘Artificial Sun’ Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets World Record for Superheated Plasma Time
28 May 2021, 18:56 GMT
Despite the breakthroughs achieves by EAST, one of three major tokamaks in operation in China, nuclear fusion remains decades away from being used outside of a lab. The principal challenges are maintaining the temperature over 100 million degrees and operating at a stable level for a long time, according to Xinhua.
© Jean-Paul PelissierFILE PHOTO: General view of the circular bioshield inside the construction site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Saint-Paul-lez-Durance, southern France, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: General view of the circular bioshield inside the construction site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Saint-Paul-lez-Durance, southern France, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
FILE PHOTO: General view of the circular bioshield inside the construction site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Saint-Paul-lez-Durance, southern France, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo
© Jean-Paul Pelissier
Similar efforts are currently underway in other countries. China, alongside another 35 countries, is participating in the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) megaproject in Marseille, France. ITER is touted as potentially being the world’s largest reactor once completed.
800100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:38 GMTWashington DC Hit by First Snowstorm in 2022
14:17 GMTChina Builds Bridge Across Pangong Lake to Speed Up Troop Movements Near India's Military Posts
13:53 GMTChina’s 'Artificial Sun’ Runs Five Times Hotter Than ‘Original’ in Quest For Clean Fusion Energy
13:51 GMT'Rejoice!': Joe Rogan Announces His Presence at GETTR, Complains About 'Sh*t Over at Twitter'
13:36 GMT'Catellite Dish': Elon Musk's Starlink Receivers Attract Cats on Cold Days - Photo
13:23 GMT'Thank You Rahane & Pujara': Fans Mock Cricket Stars After Their Latest Failures vs South Africa
13:12 GMTUS State Department Calls On Sudanese Military Authorities to Ensure Civilian Rule
13:09 GMTBig Five Nuclear Powers Release Joint Statement Saying Their Nukes Aren't Aimed at One Another
13:03 GMTFrench Health Minister Expects January to Be ‘Tough’ for Hospitals Due to Omicron Strain
12:47 GMTCalls Grow for Ronaldo to Captain Man Utd As Concerns Mount Over Harry Maguire's Form
12:46 GMTDistant ‘Cosmic Monster' Star Discovered Spitting Energy of a Billion Suns
12:27 GMTHouthis Seize UAE-Flagged Vessel Off Yemeni Coast, Arab Coalition Says
12:20 GMTIran Links 125 to Soleimani Killing, Vows to Bring ‘Perpetrators, Sponsors and Plotters’ to Justice
12:14 GMTBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalised With Suspected Intestinal Obstruction
11:33 GMTVenezuela Pumps Over 1 Mln Barrels of Crude Daily in Late 2021 Despite ‘Criminal Blockade’ By US
11:30 GMT'Millionaire' From Salt Lake City Busted by Cops for Allegedly Kidnapping, Assaulting Woman
11:04 GMTIndia: Traffic Snarls Across Delhi as BJP Stages Fierce Protests Against New Excise Policy - Videos
10:58 GMTSeoul Believes Fugitive From South Was Once Defector From North Korea
10:34 GMTOver 350,000 People Sign Petition Against UK Former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Knighthood
10:16 GMTManchin Continues to Hold Biden Hostage on Build Back Better, Issues New Demands