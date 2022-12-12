https://sputniknews.com/20221212/us-judge-dismisses-trump-lawsuit-challenging-mar-a-lago-documents-search-1105393999.html

US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Challenging Mar-a-Lago Documents Search for 'Lack of Jurisdiction'

A US judge has thrown a legal challenge brought by former US President Donald Trump, which challenged the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate a part of a... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

In a brief ruling on Monday, US District Court Judge Aileen M. Cannon, of the Southern District of Florida, said Trump's case was being dismissed due to "lack of jurisdiction."The search warrant for that raid was justified in part by concerns about violations of the 1917 Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and other federal laws against the improper handling of documents. However, no charges have been brought against the former president.Trump has called the raid and investigations a "witch hunt" and said he declassified all the files before removing them. Last month, Trump announced his campaign to return to the presidency in 2024, although he is no longer the most popular potential GOP contender.

