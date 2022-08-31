https://sputniknews.com/20220831/photo-one-of-classified-docs-found-at-mar-a-lago-was-from-day-after-trump-announced-jcpoa-pullout-1100240852.html

Photo: One of Classified Docs Found at Mar-a-Lago Was From Day After Trump Announced JCPOA Pullout

Photo: One of Classified Docs Found at Mar-a-Lago Was From Day After Trump Announced JCPOA Pullout

In a recent court filing by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), investigators included in a dossier of evidence a photo of several of the documents found at... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T19:04+0000

2022-08-31T19:04+0000

2022-08-31T19:04+0000

americas

donald trump

classified documents

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

us

mar-a-lago

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100242095_0:244:2126:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_a2122aba72a7fb78e872c68b33d2b838.png

The photo was snapped by FBI investigators on August 8 during their raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and estate in Palm Beach, Florida, as they documented the discovery of what they had come for: suspected classified documents taken by Trump as he left office last year.Bloomberg also noted that the documents in the photo lack markings to indicate they had been declassified, which Trump claimed he had done in the aftermath of the FBI raid. The outlet noted that experts consulted about the photo pointed out that the materials were printed on White House letterhead, meaning they were probably produced by National Security Council (NSC) staff based on other intelligence reports.Two of the visible file dates are for August 26, 2018. It’s not immediately clear what they could be in reference to, although that was the day that the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) died, who had been a strong critic of Trump.Ending the Iran Nuclear DealA third file has the date Wednesday, May 9, 2018, which was the day after Trump announced the US would leave the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a 2015 deal between Iran, the European Union, and six other nations. The deal removed economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for them forswearing nuclear weapons and accepting strict limitations on their nuclear power program.Three months after his announcement, the US began reimposing sanctions on the Iranian economy, severely hurting its trade with European nations and many others, and deeply impacting sales of its primary export: petroleum. This became part of a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran that aimed at regime change and included US military drills off the coast, flying spy drones into Iranian airspace, and sabotage attacks against Iran’s nuclear program, culminating in the January 2020 assassination of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, on a peace mission to Baghdad.Despite claims by Trump and the Israeli government under then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, no other party to the JCPOA was convinced by any of the evidence supplied to them that Iran had violated the terms of the deal. Only the threat of US sanctions against them compelled nations and companies to abide by the US trade ban, including the Brussels-based SWIFT international bank wire service. Iran and the EU worked for years to build a workable alternative to SWIFT, dubbed the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), which has never adequately replaced it.It’s not exactly clear why Trump would keep documents related to the JCPOA, or even if the file in question is related to it.Raid Found Hundreds of FilesCourt filings subsequently released by the DOJ in the wake of the August 8 search and seizure have revealed the large volume of missing classified files found by the FBI on that day and by the US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) during a previous voluntary yielding of documents found at Mar-a-Lago in January 2022.According to the filings, more than 300 classified documents were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in the January and August searches.Trump has claimed the raid was "not necessary or appropriate” and representative of “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for president in 2024.” After the above photo of documents was published by the media, he accused the FBI of staging the photo to discredit him.

americas

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

donald trump, classified documents, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), us, mar-a-lago