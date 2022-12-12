https://sputniknews.com/20221212/search-for-missing-infant-continues-after-jukskei-river-tragedy-in-johannesburg-1105371269.html

Search for Missing Infant Continues After Jukskei River Tragedy in Johannesburg

At least 15 people have died while others are still missing in South Africa after they were swept away by a flash flood along the Jukskei river in Johannesburg on December 3.

Search operations for a missing three-month-old baby are ongoing more than a week after the Jukskei River tragedy, according to rescue officials, cited by local media.The infant was a part of a congregation that had gathered in Bramley Park along the river to conduct a baptism ceremony and was swept away by flood water.The three-month-old reportedly was with two family members at the time of the flood. They are among the 15 bodies that have been recovered so far. Search groups are continuing their efforts to locate the missing. The operation involves the police, fire service, and specialist aquatic rescue teams. According to local media, there is no exact information on how many individuals attended the ceremony. Officials say they have constantly warned residents that conducting such ceremonies is fraught with danger. According to Jill Fortuin, executive director of Drowning Prevention at the National Sea Rescue Institute, the organization is frequently called out after a baptism has gone awry. The Jukskei River is located along numerous townships in the eastern part of Johannesburg. Religious congregations tend to gather along the river to perform church rituals such as baptisms and cleansings.

