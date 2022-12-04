https://sputniknews.com/20221204/at-least-nine-dead-after-flood-hits-baptism-ceremony-in-johannesburg---reports-1105033979.html

At Least Nine Dead After Flood Hits Baptism Ceremony in Johannesburg - Reports

At least nine people have died with eight others still missing after being swept away by a flash flood along the Jukskei river in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, according to rescue officials cited by media.

At least nine people died, with eight others still missing after being swept away by a flash flood on Saturday along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to rescue officials, cited by media.Two bodies were found on Saturday during the rescue mission, which resumed the next day, leading to the discovery of seven more dead people. The operation involves the police, fire service, and specialist aquatic rescue teams.All of the victims were part of a congregation conducting a baptism ceremony in Bramley Park along the river. Officials say they have continually warned residents that performing such rituals is dangerous.The Jukskei River runs along numerous townships in the eastern part of Johannesburg. Religious congregations often gather along the river to conduct church rituals such as baptism and cleansing.

