At Least Nine Dead After Flood Hits Baptism Ceremony in Johannesburg - Reports
At least nine people have died with eight others still missing after being swept away by a flash flood along the Jukskei river in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, according to rescue officials cited by media.
At least nine people died, with eight others still missing after being swept away by a flash flood on Saturday along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to rescue officials, cited by media.Two bodies were found on Saturday during the rescue mission, which resumed the next day, leading to the discovery of seven more dead people. The operation involves the police, fire service, and specialist aquatic rescue teams.All of the victims were part of a congregation conducting a baptism ceremony in Bramley Park along the river. Officials say they have continually warned residents that performing such rituals is dangerous.The Jukskei River runs along numerous townships in the eastern part of Johannesburg. Religious congregations often gather along the river to conduct church rituals such as baptism and cleansing.
According to a recent report by the South African National Sea Rescue Institute, a total of 8 862 people drowned in South Africa between the years 2016 and 2021, which means 28 people drown in the country on a weekly average.
At least nine people died, with eight others still missing after being swept away by a flash flood
on Saturday along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg
, South Africa, according to rescue officials, cited by media.
Two bodies were found on Saturday during the rescue mission, which resumed the next day, leading to the discovery of seven more dead people. The operation involves the police, fire service, and specialist aquatic rescue teams.
All of the victims were part of a congregation conducting a baptism ceremony in Bramley Park along the river. Officials say they have continually warned residents that performing such rituals is dangerous.
"We have been receiving a lot of rain on the city of Johannesburg in the last three months and most of the river streams are now full. Our residents, especially congregants who normally practice these kinds of rituals, will be tempted to go to these river streams," Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi told reporters, noting, "Our message for them is to exercise caution as and when they conduct these rituals."
The Jukskei River runs along numerous townships in the eastern part of Johannesburg. Religious congregations often gather along the river to conduct church rituals such as baptism and cleansing.