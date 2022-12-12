https://sputniknews.com/20221212/moscow-in-contact-with-african-nations-over-free-of-charge-fertilizer-supplies-deputy-fm-says-1105375010.html

Moscow in Contact With African Nations Over Free-of-Charge Fertilizer Supplies, Deputy FM Says

This article is dedicated to the implementation of the UN and Turkish-brokered grain deal that, among other terms, involves the unblocking of exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.

Moscow has contacted African countries and the African Union about providing fertilizer supplies free of charge, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told Russian journalists after negotiations with the Turkish side in Istanbul. The grain deal, signed on July 22 by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN, among other things, involves the unblocking of exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that this part of the agreement hasn't been carried out. At the same time, the UN has reassured that the restrictions would be lifted. Vershinin underlined that the implementation of the grain deal was one of the main topics of the discussions, saying that it is a "very critical issue."According to him, the first part of the agreement, aimed at providing a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, "is being implemented well." He stated that the Russian delegation visited the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships, and "took part in the inspection of one of the dry cargo ships, which carries grain from Odessa."Vershinin also emphasized that the grain deal needs to be adjusted, as grain supplies from Ukraine are still not reaching the poorest countries, as was initially agreed.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain had not reached the world's poorest countries, but had wound up in Europe. Putin also expressed his concern that Russian products are not entering global markets as stipulated by the agreement. The grain deal, which had been set to expire on November 18, was extended for another 120 days on November 17.

