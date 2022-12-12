https://sputniknews.com/20221212/moscow-in-contact-with-african-nations-over-free-of-charge-fertilizer-supplies-deputy-fm-says-1105375010.html
Moscow in Contact With African Nations Over Free-of-Charge Fertilizer Supplies, Deputy FM Says
This article is dedicated to the implementation of the UN and Turkish-brokered grain deal that, among other terms, involves the unblocking of exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.
Moscow has contacted African countries and the African Union about providing fertilizer supplies free of charge, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told Russian journalists after negotiations with the Turkish side in Istanbul. The grain deal, signed on July 22 by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN, among other things, involves the unblocking of exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that this part of the agreement hasn't been carried out. At the same time, the UN has reassured that the restrictions would be lifted. Vershinin underlined that the implementation of the grain deal was one of the main topics of the discussions, saying that it is a "very critical issue."According to him, the first part of the agreement, aimed at providing a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, "is being implemented well." He stated that the Russian delegation visited the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships, and "took part in the inspection of one of the dry cargo ships, which carries grain from Odessa."Vershinin also emphasized that the grain deal needs to be adjusted, as grain supplies from Ukraine are still not reaching the poorest countries, as was initially agreed.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain had not reached the world's poorest countries, but had wound up in Europe. Putin also expressed his concern that Russian products are not entering global markets as stipulated by the agreement. The grain deal, which had been set to expire on November 18, was extended for another 120 days on November 17.
africa
russia
istanbul
turkey
Moscow has contacted African countries and the African Union about providing fertilizer supplies free of charge, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told Russian journalists after negotiations with the Turkish side in Istanbul.
“[…] we are ready to donate fertilizers that have been detained in a number of European countries - and we're talking about 260,000 tons here - to countries in need - primarily African countries. To that end we have contacted African nations and the African Union. I'd like to point out that Russia is also ready to provide transport," he said.
The grain deal, signed on July 22 by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN, among other things, involves the unblocking of exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that this part of the agreement hasn't been carried out. At the same time, the UN has reassured that the restrictions would be lifted.
Vershinin underlined that the implementation of the grain deal was one of the main topics of the discussions, saying that it is a "very critical issue."
According to him, the first part of the agreement, aimed at providing a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, "is being implemented well." He stated that the Russian delegation visited the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships, and "took part in the inspection of one of the dry cargo ships, which carries grain from Odessa."
Vershinin also emphasized that the grain deal needs to be adjusted, as grain supplies from Ukraine are still not reaching the poorest countries, as was initially agreed.
"They are mainly heading to developed countries. We should recall how it all started. The deal signed by four sides was aimed at ensuring food security in the poorest countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America in the first place. Unfortunately, today the figures do not confirm that most of the grain goes to these countries. We assume that adjustments are needed. After all, the initial goal of the efforts […] was to help the poorest countries," he stated.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain had not reached the world's poorest countries, but had wound up in Europe. Putin also expressed his concern that Russian products are not entering global markets as stipulated by the agreement.
The grain deal, which had been set to expire on November 18, was extended
for another 120 days on November 17.