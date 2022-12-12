https://sputniknews.com/20221212/mobilized-russian-troops-recall-close-encounter-fighting-off-foreign-mercs-1105390423.html
Mobilized Russian Troops Recall Close Encounter Fighting Off Foreign Mercs
Mobilized Russian Troops Recall Close Encounter Fighting Off Foreign Mercs
Russia’s defense minister has indicated that over 2,800 foreign mercenaries have been killed fighting in Ukraine, with their total numbers dropping more than... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-12T14:09+0000
2022-12-12T14:09+0000
2022-12-12T14:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
poland
ukraine
mercenaries
russian military
russian army
fighting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094285630_0:48:2362:1377_1920x0_80_0_0_80f55258ac8a1024659d4a65aa57cfe3.jpg
Russian servicemen mobilized to fight in the special military operation in Ukraine had a close encounter with foreign mercenaries in the Svatovsk direction of the front in the Lugansk People’s Republic, and told a Sputnik correspondent the details.“We were sitting in our trenches, taking up defensive positions, and overhead mortar strikes were taking place. We were told to pull back to the landing zone so we wouldn’t get hit because artillery strikes were planned in this area against [the enemy],” one of the soldiers explained.Another soldier clarified that the shouting enemy had a “clear Slavic accent,” with others speculating that they may have run into a Polish or Slovak group of mercs.“So we started firing at them, not at a specific target, but in their general direction” because it was dark, a soldier said.“Plus they had black uniforms, and at night you can’t see anything,” another added.“Russians don’t surrender, victory will be ours,” another soldier concluded.Large numbers of foreign fighters flocked to Ukraine in the spring and summer, with the Russian military estimating their numbers at nearly 7,000 in March, but revising estimates continually amid battlefield casualties and demoralization. Many of the foreigners are professional mercenaries, previously serving in the US and other NATO militaries in Western wars of aggression in Iraq or Afghanistan. Others appeared to be aimless young people looking for ‘adventure’, including those who had bought into Western propaganda about the conflict. Some foreigners wised up and quickly went home, with some even detailing Kiev’s war crimes on their return. Others still have continued to fanatically serve, even after being seriously injured, or captured by Russian forces and sent home.Poles are thought to make up among the largest contingent of foreigners fighting in the conflict. Late last month, Polish media reported that about 1,200 Polish nationals have been killed to date, with several thousand more injured. Warsaw has reportedly created a special 1,700 space ‘American-style’ cemetery in Olsztyn, northeastern Poland, to serve as the final resting places for the dead fighters.
https://sputniknews.com/20221212/live-updates-ukrainian-troops-shell-donetsk-region---dpr-1105365724.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/i-do-not-want-war-with-russia-polish-prez-spills-the-beans-about-recent-missile-incident-1104554084.html
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094285630_289:0:2125:1377_1920x0_80_0_0_cf3eb2dc4731607b59fe42a174ab5a45.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mercenaries, foreign mercenaries, ukraine, donbass, russia
mercenaries, foreign mercenaries, ukraine, donbass, russia
Mobilized Russian Troops Recall Close Encounter Fighting Off Foreign Mercs
Russia’s defense minister has indicated that over 2,800 foreign mercenaries have been killed fighting in Ukraine, with their total numbers dropping more than 3.5 fold since February amid warfare in conditions bearing no similarities to the NATO wars of aggression they’re used to, where their side enjoys overwhelming air and artillery superiority.
Russian servicemen mobilized to fight in the special military operation in Ukraine had a close encounter with foreign mercenaries in the Svatovsk direction of the front in the Lugansk People’s Republic, and told a Sputnik correspondent the details.
“We were sitting in our trenches, taking up defensive positions, and overhead mortar strikes were taking place. We were told to pull back to the landing zone so we wouldn’t get hit because artillery strikes were planned in this area against [the enemy],” one of the soldiers explained.
“As we pulled back, from the other side we saw what looked like shadows, shadows flickering. We shouted ‘password’, ‘password’. They didn’t respond. And then one yelled ‘Russians, give up!’ So we opened fire on them,” he added.
Another soldier clarified that the shouting enemy had a “clear Slavic accent,” with others speculating that they may have run into a Polish or Slovak group of mercs.
“So we started firing at them, not at a specific target, but in their general direction” because it was dark, a soldier said.
“Plus they had black uniforms, and at night you can’t see anything,” another added.
“Russians don’t surrender, victory will be ours,” another soldier concluded.
Large numbers of foreign fighters flocked to Ukraine in the spring and summer, with the Russian military estimating their numbers at nearly 7,000 in March, but revising estimates continually amid battlefield casualties and demoralization. Many of the foreigners are professional mercenaries, previously serving in the US and other NATO militaries in Western wars of aggression in Iraq or Afghanistan. Others appeared to be
aimless young people looking for ‘adventure’, including those who had bought into Western propaganda about the conflict. Some foreigners wised up and quickly went home, with some even detailing Kiev’s war crimes
on their return. Others still have continued to fanatically serve, even after being seriously injured, or captured by Russian forces and sent home
.
Poles are thought to make up among the largest contingent of foreigners fighting in the conflict. Late last month, Polish media reported
that about 1,200 Polish nationals have been killed to date, with several thousand more injured. Warsaw has reportedly created a special 1,700 space ‘American-style’ cemetery in Olsztyn, northeastern Poland, to serve as the final resting places for the dead fighters.