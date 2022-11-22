https://sputniknews.com/20221122/i-do-not-want-war-with-russia-polish-prez-spills-the-beans-about-recent-missile-incident-1104554084.html

'I Do Not Want War With Russia': Polish Prez Spills the Beans About Recent Missile Incident

Even though the United States, NATO and Poland already concluded that the missile that hit Poland was not fired by Russia, the Ukrainian leadership continues... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

Polish President Andrzej Duda has confessed that he does not want to start a war with Russia over the recent incident involving a missile hitting Poland.Duda made this admission during a phone conversation with Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus who managed to dupe the Polish president into thinking that he was talking with French President Emmanuel Macron.The incident Duda was referring to occurred on November 15 when a missile fell on Polish territory and killed two local farmers. While initial reports suggested that there were two missiles, Polish authorities later confirmed that there was only one.While a certain media outlet was quick to report, citing an unnamed "senior US intelligence official” as saying that “Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland," the United States and NATO eventually concluded that the missile was not fired from Russia, while Duda said the missile likely originated from Ukraine.During his conversation with Vovan and Lexus, Duda also pointed out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to blame Russia for this incident.While Kiev has indeed been quick to blame Russia for this incident, it did not provide any evidence that would back up these claims.

