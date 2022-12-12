LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Region - DPR

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and increased arms supplies to the Kiev regime.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and as a response to Kiev's terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge.
Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal has said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
04:37 GMT 12.12.2022
Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Region - DPR
Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Gorlovka, located in the Donetsk region, overnight, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.
According to DPR, the shelling occurred at 01:05 local time on Monday (22:05 GMT on Sunday). Ukrainian troops fired a total of five shells of 152 mm caliber at Gorlovka, the DPR mission to the JCCC said.
Later in the night, the Gagarin mine village was shelled by Ukrainian forces using 152 mm artillery.
Over the weekend, Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets and 155 mm artillery shells.