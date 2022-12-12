International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221212/live-updates-ukrainian-troops-shell-donetsk-region---dpr-1105365724.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Region - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Region - DPR
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-12T04:35+0000
2022-12-12T04:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096289921_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a8f5a952dc604818021a0c666bdd1573.jpg
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096289921_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a65558ddc044189f4ad7a4239b3f11c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, special military operation, ukraine, donbass, ukraine live updates,
russia, special military operation, ukraine, donbass, ukraine live updates,
An employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR near a residential building that burned down as a result of shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Region - DPR

04:35 GMT 12.12.2022 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 12.12.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and increased arms supplies to the Kiev regime.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and as a response to Kiev's terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge.
Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal has said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:37 GMT 12.12.2022
Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Region - DPR
Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Gorlovka, located in the Donetsk region, overnight, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

According to DPR, the shelling occurred at 01:05 local time on Monday (22:05 GMT on Sunday). Ukrainian troops fired a total of five shells of 152 mm caliber at Gorlovka, the DPR mission to the JCCC said.

Later in the night, the Gagarin mine village was shelled by Ukrainian forces using 152 mm artillery.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets and 155 mm artillery shells.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала