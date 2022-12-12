LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Region - DPR

Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Region - DPR

Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Gorlovka, located in the Donetsk region, overnight, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.



According to DPR, the shelling occurred at 01:05 local time on Monday (22:05 GMT on Sunday). Ukrainian troops fired a total of five shells of 152 mm caliber at Gorlovka, the DPR mission to the JCCC said.



Later in the night, the Gagarin mine village was shelled by Ukrainian forces using 152 mm artillery.



Over the weekend, Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets and 155 mm artillery shells.