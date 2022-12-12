https://sputniknews.com/20221212/first-deputy-head-of-kherson-administration-injured-in-assassination-attempt---authorities-1105402213.html

First Deputy Head of Kherson Administration Injured in Assassination Attempt - Authorities

First Deputy Head of Kherson Administration Injured in Assassination Attempt - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Vitaly Bulyuk, first deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, was injured in an assassination attempt on Monday when his car... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-12T22:34+0000

2022-12-12T22:34+0000

2022-12-12T22:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kherson

assassination attempt

civilian casualties

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095729952_0:0:3413:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_a08834b856a1181f476b62c8030304dc.jpg

"A terrorist act was committed in the city of Skadovsk when a bomb went off in a car. First Deputy Head of Administration Vitaly Bulyuk was slightly injured. There is no threat to his life and health now," the administration said.However, one civilian was killed in the terrorist attack, the administration added.Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo specified that the car belonged to Bulyuk.Relatives and friends of the killed civilian will be provided with moral and financial support, the Kherson governor said.In November, then deputy head of the Kherson administration Kirill Stremousov died in a car accident in the region.The Kherson region voted at a referendum in September to become part of Russia. Accession referendums were also held in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. All four regions were formally accepted under Russian jurisdiction in October. Kiev has been training sabotage groups and recruiting pro-Ukrainian residents in the regions to share information on the movement of Russian troops, damage transport infrastructure and assassinate pro-Russian officials.

https://sputniknews.com/20221114/not-a-good-look---as-ukrainian-troops-show-off-nazi-symbols-in-kherson-media-has-second-thoughts-1104085093.html

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kherson, assassination attempt, civilian casualties