https://sputniknews.com/20221212/ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-arrested-by-bahamian-authorities-after-us-files-criminal-charges-1105402625.html

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested by Bahamian Authorities After US Files Criminal Charges

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested by Bahamian Authorities After US Files Criminal Charges

The founder's arrest marks the very first after the FTX cryptocurrency firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and saw Bankman-Fried step down from the company as... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-12T23:49+0000

2022-12-12T23:49+0000

2022-12-13T00:38+0000

world

bahamas

sam bankman-fried

ftx

arrest

criminal charges

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/01/1104916205_10:0:2559:1434_1920x0_80_0_0_97b5a355926fda4853f38c62f66e0190.png

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was arrested in the Bahamas after US authorities filed criminal charges against the former cryptocurrency billionaire, Bahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder announced late Monday.A statement released by Pinder's office detailed the arrest was made by the Royal Bahamas Police Force after authorities received a "receipt of formal notification" of criminal charges, and that it was "likely" the US was to request Bankman-Fried's extradition."At such time as a formal request for extradition is made, the Bahamas intends to process it promptly, pursuant to Bahamian law and its treaty obligations with the United States."Included along with the statement was a quote from Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis, who stated that the island nation would be conducting its own "regulatory and criminal investigation into the collapse of FTX."An indictment in the matter is expected to be unsealed early Tuesday, US Attorney Damian Williams said Monday in a Twitter post. Details of the possible charges have not been specified; however, an unidentified source told ABC News the FTX founder is facing a "multi-count fraud indictment."Earlier Monday, FTX attorneys accused the Bahamian government of working with Bankman-Fried to relocate FTX assets into crypto wallets controlled by its government officials.News of the arrest comes as Bankman-Fried was expected to testify before the US House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.Founded in 2019, FTX experienced its height in 2021, when it had more than a million users and ranked as the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. The company ultimately saw the beginning of its downfall in November 2022, shortly after it was revealed FTX funds were allegedly used to cover financial losses experienced by Alameda Research, a crypto trading firm co-founded by Bankman-Fried in 2017.

https://sputniknews.com/20221113/ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-is-under-constant-observation-by-bahama-authorities-in-luxury-hotel-1104073606.html

bahamas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bahamas, sam bankman-fried, ftx, arrest, criminal charges, us