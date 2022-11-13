https://sputniknews.com/20221113/ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-is-under-constant-observation-by-bahama-authorities-in-luxury-hotel-1104073606.html

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is Under Constant Observation by Bahama Authorities… in Luxury Hotel

The crypto exchange FTX is on the verge of collapse. A week ago it was a company with a market cap exceeding $32 billion. Now it is set to undergo bankruptcy... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

Bankman-Fried is hiding in Albany Bahamas, a resort owned by famous golf-player Tiger Woods, and pop-singer Justin Timberlake. According to media reports, he is planning escape to the non-extradition safe haven Dubai. It is stressed that constant attention from Bahama authorities makes potential departure attempts unlikely.The US Department of Justice and the SEC were planning to look into the accounts of FTX, according to US media sources. The regulator is especially interested in a transaction that transferred $10 billion of FTX customer funds to Bankman-Fried's trading company, Alameda Research. The company is managed by his girlfriend, while he remains the owner. Also Internet activists discovered that $500 million has disappeared from the accounts of the company under 'suspicious circumstances.' The total amount of money lost remains unclear. However, various US media reports, citing data provided by industry analysts and analytical firms, suggest that hackers may be responsible for all these strange and likely fraudulent transactions.

