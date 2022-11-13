https://sputniknews.com/20221113/ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-is-under-constant-observation-by-bahama-authorities-in-luxury-hotel-1104073606.html
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is Under Constant Observation by Bahama Authorities… in Luxury Hotel
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is Under Constant Observation by Bahama Authorities… in Luxury Hotel
The crypto exchange FTX is on the verge of collapse. A week ago it was a company with a market cap exceeding $32 billion. Now it is set to undergo bankruptcy... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-13T13:06+0000
2022-11-13T13:06+0000
2022-11-13T13:07+0000
economy
bitcoin
ftx
crypto
crypto market
crypto-trading exchange
crypto currency
us securities and exchange commission (sec)
fraud
tiger woods
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094314817_0:77:2791:1647_1920x0_80_0_0_5a7f61a056a61932cacf22c98bab70aa.jpg
Bankman-Fried is hiding in Albany Bahamas, a resort owned by famous golf-player Tiger Woods, and pop-singer Justin Timberlake. According to media reports, he is planning escape to the non-extradition safe haven Dubai. It is stressed that constant attention from Bahama authorities makes potential departure attempts unlikely.The US Department of Justice and the SEC were planning to look into the accounts of FTX, according to US media sources. The regulator is especially interested in a transaction that transferred $10 billion of FTX customer funds to Bankman-Fried's trading company, Alameda Research. The company is managed by his girlfriend, while he remains the owner. Also Internet activists discovered that $500 million has disappeared from the accounts of the company under 'suspicious circumstances.' The total amount of money lost remains unclear. However, various US media reports, citing data provided by industry analysts and analytical firms, suggest that hackers may be responsible for all these strange and likely fraudulent transactions.
https://sputniknews.com/20221112/former-ftx-ceo-bankman-fried-loses-entire-fortune-of-16-billion-and-files-for-bankruptcy-1104063420.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094314817_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94dafa1c48fa947b441a2ecd7964a694.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bitcoin, ftx, crypto, crypto market, crypto-trading exchange, crypto currency, us securities and exchange commission (sec), fraud, tiger woods
bitcoin, ftx, crypto, crypto market, crypto-trading exchange, crypto currency, us securities and exchange commission (sec), fraud, tiger woods
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is Under Constant Observation by Bahama Authorities… in Luxury Hotel
13:06 GMT 13.11.2022 (Updated: 13:07 GMT 13.11.2022)
The crypto exchange FTX is on the verge of collapse. A week ago it was a company with a market cap exceeding $32 billion. Now it is set to undergo bankruptcy. The role of Bankman-Fried in all this is unclear.
Bankman-Fried is hiding in Albany Bahamas, a resort owned by famous golf-player Tiger Woods
, and pop-singer Justin Timberlake. According to media reports, he is planning escape to the non-extradition safe haven Dubai. It is stressed that constant attention from Bahama authorities makes potential departure attempts unlikely.
The US Department of Justice and the SEC were planning to look into the accounts of FTX
, according to US media sources. The regulator is especially interested in a transaction
that transferred $10 billion of FTX customer funds to Bankman-Fried's trading company, Alameda Research. The company is managed by his girlfriend, while he remains the owner.
Also Internet activists discovered that $500 million has disappeared from the accounts of the company under 'suspicious circumstances.' The total amount of money lost remains unclear.
However, various US media reports, citing data provided by industry analysts and analytical firms, suggest that hackers may be responsible for all these strange and likely fraudulent transactions.