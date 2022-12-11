https://sputniknews.com/20221211/twenty-eight-bodies-of-foreign-nationals-discovered-dumped-by-roadside-in-zambia-police-say-1105358427.html

Twenty-Eight Bodies of Foreign Nationals Discovered Dumped by Roadside in Zambia, Police Say

Police authorities in Zambia announced on Sunday the discovery of 28 bodies of foreign nationals by the roadside on the northern outskirts of the country’s capital of Lusaka.

Police authorities in Zambia announced on Sunday the discovery of 28 bodies of foreign nationals by the roadside on the northern outskirts of the country’s capital of Lusaka.Police spokesperson Danny Mwale suggested that the deceased persons likely suffocated to death while in transit, noting that one of the victims was found alive, but was unconscious and “gasping for air.”The only survivor was immediately sent to a local hospital for medical help, while the rest of the bodies were transferred to the Zambia University Teaching Hospital mortuary.Law enforcement said they were alerted by locals, who found the bodies in the early hours of Sunday. Authorities also disclosed that the deceased migrants are believed to be of Ethiopian nationality, according to documents found in their possession during preliminary investigations.Zambia, as well as neighboring Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique, are well-known transit points for migrants from the Horn of Africa, principally from Somalia and Ethiopia, seeking to reach South Africa.In October, the Malawi Police Service discovered a mass grave in which the bodies of 25 killed migrants were buried.

