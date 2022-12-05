https://sputniknews.com/20221205/severed-body-parts-of-andhra-woman-found-in-drum-1105052591.html
While the victim's identity has not been confirmed yet, police assume it could be the wife of the suspect. 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
In a shocking incident, a woman's body parts were found inside a drum kept inside a house in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in India's Andhra Pradesh state.Police, who have registered a complaint on the matter, said they suspect the mutilated body may have been kept inside the house for over a year.The body was seized after the owner of the house allegedly broke into an apartment to clear the belongings of the tenant, who had secretly left without clearing his dues.The incident comes days after the horrific murder of 26-year-old woman Shraddha Walker, which made headlines in Delhi. The girl was allegedly chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala.
11:40 GMT 05.12.2022 (Updated: 11:41 GMT 05.12.2022)
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
While the victim's identity has not been confirmed yet, police assume it could be the wife of the suspect.
In a shocking incident, a woman's body parts were found inside a drum kept inside a house in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in India's Andhra Pradesh state.
Police, who have registered a complaint on the matter, said they suspect the mutilated body may have been kept inside the house for over a year.
The body was seized after the owner of the house allegedly broke into an apartment to clear the belongings of the tenant, who had secretly left without clearing his dues.
The incident comes days after the horrific murder
of 26-year-old woman Shraddha Walker, which made headlines in Delhi. The girl was allegedly chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala.