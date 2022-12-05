https://sputniknews.com/20221205/severed-body-parts-of-andhra-woman-found-in-drum-1105052591.html

Severed Body Parts of Andhra Woman Found in Drum



While the victim's identity has not been confirmed yet, police assume it could be the wife of the suspect. 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

In a shocking incident, a woman's body parts were found inside a drum kept inside a house in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in India's Andhra Pradesh state.Police, who have registered a complaint on the matter, said they suspect the mutilated body may have been kept inside the house for over a year.The body was seized after the owner of the house allegedly broke into an apartment to clear the belongings of the tenant, who had secretly left without clearing his dues.The incident comes days after the horrific murder of 26-year-old woman Shraddha Walker, which made headlines in Delhi. The girl was allegedly chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala.

