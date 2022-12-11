International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221211/orion-capsule-splashes-down-in-pacific-successfully-completing-unmanned-mission-to-moon-orbit-1105363030.html
NASA's Orion Capsule Splashes Down in Pacific, Completing Unmanned Mission to Moon Orbit
NASA's Orion Capsule Splashes Down in Pacific, Completing Unmanned Mission to Moon Orbit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Orion spacecraft has successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off California's coast, completing the first uncrewed test flight... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-11T18:51+0000
2022-12-11T18:52+0000
science & tech
us
pacific
nasa
orion
orion capsule
artemis
moon mission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105362886_0:191:3275:2033_1920x0_80_0_0_9d5457580721d7e6ca8b5efa0c2f976f.jpg
The capsule splashed down 480 kilometers (300 miles) off San Diego at 12:40 ET (17:40 GMT)."Splashdown... Orion back on Earth," NASA's livestream announcer said.In the next minutes and hours, NASA specialists will recover the capsule and transport it to the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA will analyze the data collected over the 25-day mission in preparation for future crewed missions.The unmanned Artemis 1 mission is key step toward NASA's goal of crewed lunar flights of the Orion spacecraft, with the first of them, Artemis 2, scheduled to launch in 2024. Artemis 2 is expected to be the first manned lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972, which is the most recent time people landed on the Moon.
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105362886_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c413c2af8f61d7208c3bff1d6c233bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pacific, nasa, orion, orion capsule, artemis, moon mission
us, pacific, nasa, orion, orion capsule, artemis, moon mission

NASA's Orion Capsule Splashes Down in Pacific, Completing Unmanned Mission to Moon Orbit

18:51 GMT 11.12.2022 (Updated: 18:52 GMT 11.12.2022)
This photo provided by NASA shows the Orion capsule coming back from the moon. The capsule made a blisteringly fast return Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a dramatic 25-day test flight. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024.
This photo provided by NASA shows the Orion capsule coming back from the moon. The capsule made a blisteringly fast return Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a dramatic 25-day test flight. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Orion spacecraft has successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off California's coast, completing the first uncrewed test flight around the Moon, according to NASA's livestream.
The capsule splashed down 480 kilometers (300 miles) off San Diego at 12:40 ET (17:40 GMT).
"Splashdown... Orion back on Earth," NASA's livestream announcer said.
In the next minutes and hours, NASA specialists will recover the capsule and transport it to the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA will analyze the data collected over the 25-day mission in preparation for future crewed missions.
The unmanned Artemis 1 mission is key step toward NASA's goal of crewed lunar flights of the Orion spacecraft, with the first of them, Artemis 2, scheduled to launch in 2024. Artemis 2 is expected to be the first manned lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972, which is the most recent time people landed on the Moon.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала