Lunar 'Easter Eggs': Hidden Messages on NASA's Orion Spacecraft Revealed

Lunar 'Easter Eggs': Hidden Messages on NASA's Orion Spacecraft Revealed

NASA's Orion spacecraft is due to splash down in the Pacific Ocean later on Sunday, concluding the Artemis 1 mission - a 25-day uncrewed test flight around the... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International

NASA has revealed that the Orion spacecraft carried hidden messages to the Moon on its Artemis 1 mission, and revealed their meaning.There are a total of five "Easter eggs" inside the Orion capsule:The Exploration Ground Systems team, which prepared the ship for its launch, was the first to see the Easter eggs while installing them.For example, Voyagers 1 and Voyager 2 carried sound recordings and images from Earth that could potentially be detected by future deep-space missionsFor example, Voyagers 1 and 2 carried sound recordings and images from Earth that could potentially be detected by future deep-space missions. Metal debris from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York was placed inside the Opportunity and Spirit rovers, and a binary puzzle was embedded in the Perseverance parachute fabric.NASA launched the Artemis 1 lunar mission on November 16. As part of Artemis 1, the Orion ship was sent to the Moon without a live crew, but with dummies instead.The Artemis program is organized around a series of missions. These space missions will increase in complexity and are planned at intervals of a year or more. NASA and its partners have planned missions from Artemis 1 to Artemis 5:

