Elon Musk Promises ‘Surprise’ For Bots Monday
Sunday morning, Elon Musk tweeted that he has a surprise for Bots on the platform, promising that it would take effect the next day.The issue of bots on Twitter has been a recurring theme since Musk first made his intentions to buy Twitter known. Shortly after his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform was announced, Musk tried to back out of the deal, saying that the social media platform had misrepresented the presence of “spam bots” on Twitter to increase advertising revenue.A legal battle ensued, but Musk eventually went forward with the deal and officially purchased Twitter on October 27.Musk did not specify what the “surprise” is but did promise that it would come by noon on Monday. He also said that the company has been shutting down accounts of “known bad actors” on Sunday.The Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX owner has also been tweeting about the “Twitter files”, a cache of data and internal communications from previous management that has been released in batches by journalists Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, and Bari Weiss. That dump has exposed the previous administration's attempts to limit discussions surrounding the January 6 riots, a policy of what is commonly called “shadow banning” and other practices.
