Winter Is Coming: Cold Weather Finally Hits Europe Amidst Energy Crisis

Western politicians admit the fact that this winter will be extremely hard for the European nations which depend on Russian hydrocarbons. However, there are... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

It`s getting chilly in Europe, and the cold spell is going to be a serious trial for countries and people in the wake of an ongoing energy crisis and soaring energy prices, as power and heat outages are looming.In Scandinavia temperatures are forecast to reach -23 Celsius next Monday. As weather forecasters explain, a high pressure dome over Greenland is forcing low pressure waves eastwards over the Nordics. As a result, all of northern Europe will feel the chill next week.The winter chill exacerbates an existing energy crisis. For instance, in Sweden Oskarshamn 3 - the country's biggest nuclear reactor - is currently disconnected from the electricity grid. Economists state that the country will become highly dependent on power imports from Norway, Germany and Poland.In Finland, the Olkilouto 3 reactor, which was supposed to be put into commercial use in December, is now expected to only be operational in late January. Fingrid, the national grid operator, reportedly said that the practice of warming cars up before getting in should be considered a luxury.Germany also has to brace for tough times amid the winter cold. Its citizens were praised by authorities for their austere approach to gas consumption in November, while the temperature was still mild. However, right now the temperature is reaching -7 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country and this means that households will likely increase heat consumption.Germany's Federal Network Agency – Bundesnetzagentur- urges households and companies to reduce heating in order to preserve fuel.Other European nations can also feel the impact of the worsening energy crisis. Last week Paris warned French citizens about possible power outages in the coming weeks. Similar concerns were expressed by experts:Representatives of UK National Grid warned of possible blackouts between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on “really, really cold” weekdays in January and February. However, this scenario will unfold only if gas imports are reduced.British former PM Boris Johnson admits that this winter will be hard for Europe and next winter will be even harder:The energy crisis in Europe has been largely inflicted by anti-Russian sanctions. Economists point out that European countries are unable to find meaningful substitute for Russian gas in the near future.On December 5, a price cap on Russian oil, introduced by G7 governments, went into effect. Russian officials stressed many times that Moscow will not be supplying oil and gas to countries that adopt the price cap initiative.Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak dubbed the price cap an “unprecedented intervention” in the principles of the free market. He also pointed out that the politicization of the energy market will only cause more economic turmoil across the world.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia “won't shoot its own leg” by supplying hydrocarbons to countries that adopt a price cap. Instead, Russia will simply be re-orienting oil and gas exports to Asian markets. India, for instance, has already bought about 40% of Russian Urals Crude as of November.

