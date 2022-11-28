EU's Energy Chief Says Future Winters Pose Challenge, Continent Preparing

International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
17:07 GMT 28.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / INA FASSBENDERIn this file photo taken on July 15, 2022 A pressure gauge for gas lines is pictured at Open Grid Europe (OGE), one of Europe's largest gas transmission system operators, in Werne, western Germany
