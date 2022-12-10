International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221210/russian-embassy-calls-us-sanctions-advertising-campaign-against-inconvenient-regimes-1105288899.html
Russian Embassy Calls US Sanctions ‘Advertising Campaign’ Against ‘Inconvenient Regimes’
Russian Embassy Calls US Sanctions ‘Advertising Campaign’ Against ‘Inconvenient Regimes’
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The latest US sanctions against Russia are an attempt to exert pressure on governments that are "inconvenient" for Washington, the... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-10T03:53+0000
2022-12-10T03:50+0000
americas
us
russia
russian embassy
us sanctions
sanctions
washington
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089866145_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d18770f541e390486c45ede911d144e5.jpg
"The new sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities are nothing more than an advertising campaign by the US administration, aimed at denigrating the ‘inconvenient’ regimes by labeling them ‘violators of human rights.’ The goals are obvious - to try to exert pressure, to draw artificial dividing lines between ‘real democracies’ and ‘autocracies,’" the embassy said in a Friday comment.The Russian diplomatic mission said that Washington is attempting to force "other countries to adjust their foreign policy," disguising these attempts as efforts to defend human rights.On Friday, the US Treasury Department announced that the United States was sanctioning over 40 individuals and entities from nine different countries, including Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China, for alleged links to corruption and human rights abuses.The US Congress adopted the Magnitsky Act in 2012 following the death of Russian tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow prison in 2009 after he accused the government of corruption.In 2016, the US Congress expanded the legislation by adopting the Global Magnitsky Act, which allows the US government to impose sanctions on any entity or individual — regardless of nationality — implicated in human rights abuses or corruption. Other countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada, have adopted similar legislation.
https://sputniknews.com/20221209/russian-envoy-to-canada-calls-designation-of-russias-central-election-commission-absurd-1105284873.html
americas
russia
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089866145_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a54b3289b9dd0e1917b36750e3f9b782.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, russian embassy, us sanctions, sanctions, washington
us, russia, russian embassy, us sanctions, sanctions, washington

Russian Embassy Calls US Sanctions ‘Advertising Campaign’ Against ‘Inconvenient Regimes’

03:53 GMT 10.12.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey AgaryshevRussian Embassy in Washington
Russian Embassy in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Agaryshev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The latest US sanctions against Russia are an attempt to exert pressure on governments that are "inconvenient" for Washington, the Russian Embassy in the United States said.
"The new sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities are nothing more than an advertising campaign by the US administration, aimed at denigrating the ‘inconvenient’ regimes by labeling them ‘violators of human rights.’ The goals are obvious - to try to exert pressure, to draw artificial dividing lines between ‘real democracies’ and ‘autocracies,’" the embassy said in a Friday comment.
The Russian diplomatic mission said that Washington is attempting to force "other countries to adjust their foreign policy," disguising these attempts as efforts to defend human rights.
"Washington does not slow down its efforts to ‘punish’ Russia for its independent and principled position in international affairs," the embassy said, adding that the "‘Global Magnitsky Act’ is just another marked card in the White House’s deck used for overt interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states."
On Friday, the US Treasury Department announced that the United States was sanctioning over 40 individuals and entities from nine different countries, including Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China, for alleged links to corruption and human rights abuses.
The information screens at the Central Electoral Commission during the Single Election Day. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2022
World
Russian Envoy to Canada Calls Designation of Russia's Central Election Commission Absurd
Yesterday, 20:38 GMT
The US Congress adopted the Magnitsky Act in 2012 following the death of Russian tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow prison in 2009 after he accused the government of corruption.
In 2016, the US Congress expanded the legislation by adopting the Global Magnitsky Act, which allows the US government to impose sanctions on any entity or individual — regardless of nationality — implicated in human rights abuses or corruption. Other countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada, have adopted similar legislation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала