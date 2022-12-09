https://sputniknews.com/20221209/russian-envoy-to-canada-calls-designation-of-russias-central-election-commission-absurd-1105284873.html

Russian Envoy to Canada Calls Designation of Russia's Central Election Commission Absurd

Russian Envoy to Canada Calls Designation of Russia's Central Election Commission Absurd

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said in an interview with Sputnik on Friday that including Russia's Central Election... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-09T20:38+0000

2022-12-09T20:38+0000

2022-12-09T20:34+0000

world

oleg stepanov

russia

us

canada

russia's central election commission

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105454/13/1054541355_0:119:2668:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_7a0ca71255465a64437c82e415238ebc.jpg

“Frankly speaking, we almost stopped paying attention to these stamping of sanctions. If you look at the current targets, especially the inclusion in the sanctions list of the Central Election Commission under the pretext of violating human rights, this is some kind of absurdity,” Stepanov said.The ambassador said the current Cabinet of Ministers of Canada led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "does not care at all about the future state of bilateral relations" despite the fact that Russia and Canada are neighboring countries.After the Trudeau government razes to the ground bilateral relations on principle, what legacy will they leave for the future generations of Canadian politicians who will have to clean up the rubble sooner or later, Stepanov asked."We know perfectly well that in the Western system it is very easy to impose sanctions, but it is difficult to lift them,” he said. “When sanctions are introduced, they leave a very serious and negative imprint on bilateral relations.”Stepanov pointed out that Russia considers sanctions in a strategic context and the restrictive measures will not have a direct impact on Russia and its policies.Stepanov's comments also came as the US announced sanctions against Russia over its alleged "anti-democratic conduct and human rights abuses." Aside from the CEC, sanctions fell on presidential administration officials and government officials working within the Donetsk People's Republic.

russia

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oleg stepanov, russia, us, canada, russia's central election commission