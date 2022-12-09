International
Which African Nations Have the Largest Proven Oil & Gas Reserves?
Which African Nations Have the Largest Proven Oil & Gas Reserves?
Despite having the lowest per capita energy consumption in the world, Africa is home to roughly 13% of the world's natural gas reserves and 7% of its oil... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International
For countries in Africa where about 600 million lack access to electricity, the problem of efficient energy supply is particularly acute. In order to fight energy poverty on the continent, African leaders have frequently emphasized the importance of developing and utilizing traditional natural resources on the continent. Recently, members of Nigeria's parliament challenged the government to gather information about the hydrocarbon reserves in the country's Bida Basin as quickly as possible, expressing the hope that the country has the potential to become the continent's leader in oil reserves.Check out our new infographic as Sputnik looks at the largest oil and gas reserves in Africa!
10:58 GMT 09.12.2022
The Krechba gas plant in Algeria's Sahara Desert, about 1,200 kilometers (720 miles) south of the capital, Algiers, on Dec. 14, 2008.
Olga Borodkina
Despite having the lowest per capita energy consumption in the world, Africa is home to roughly 13% of the world's natural gas reserves and 7% of its oil reserves.
For countries in Africa where about 600 million lack access to electricity, the problem of efficient energy supply is particularly acute. In order to fight energy poverty on the continent, African leaders have frequently emphasized the importance of developing and utilizing traditional natural resources on the continent.
Recently, members of Nigeria's parliament challenged the government to gather information about the hydrocarbon reserves in the country's Bida Basin as quickly as possible, expressing the hope that the country has the potential to become the continent's leader in oil reserves.
Check out our new infographic as Sputnik looks at the largest oil and gas reserves in Africa!
