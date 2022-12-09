https://sputniknews.com/20221209/which-african-nations-have-the-largest-proven-oil--gas-reserves-1105264340.html

Which African Nations Have the Largest Proven Oil & Gas Reserves?

Which African Nations Have the Largest Proven Oil & Gas Reserves?

Despite having the lowest per capita energy consumption in the world, Africa is home to roughly 13% of the world's natural gas reserves and 7% of its oil... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-09T10:58+0000

2022-12-09T10:58+0000

2022-12-09T11:04+0000

africa

west africa

nigeria

fossil fuels

oil and gas

electricity

green energy

coal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105269653_0:225:2841:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_183d83add0e4e3614cb975bbd2f9f67a.jpg

For countries in Africa where about 600 million lack access to electricity, the problem of efficient energy supply is particularly acute. In order to fight energy poverty on the continent, African leaders have frequently emphasized the importance of developing and utilizing traditional natural resources on the continent. Recently, members of Nigeria's parliament challenged the government to gather information about the hydrocarbon reserves in the country's Bida Basin as quickly as possible, expressing the hope that the country has the potential to become the continent's leader in oil reserves.Check out our new infographic as Sputnik looks at the largest oil and gas reserves in Africa!

africa

west africa

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

west africa, nigeria, fossil fuels, oil and gas, electricity, green energy, coal