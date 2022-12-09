International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221209/photographer-involved-in-balenciagas-gimp-teddy-ad-campaign-reports-death-threats-1105283601.html
Photographer Involved in Balenciaga's 'Gimp Teddy Ad Campaign' Reports Death Threats
Photographer Involved in Balenciaga's 'Gimp Teddy Ad Campaign' Reports Death Threats
The photographer, Gabriele Galimberti, reportedly said that the vast majority of the threatening messages he received came from the United States. 09.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-09T19:03+0000
2022-12-09T19:03+0000
viral
balenciaga
advertisement
campaign
photographer
death threat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1105000916_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8c8d4a2d506585c21ef67cca9914ff58.jpg
A photographer involved in the controversial Balenciaga advertisement campaign has complained about receiving death threats.Gabriele Galimberti took the pictures of children holding purses designed to look like teddy bears in bondage gear. He, however, was not responsible for taking the image that featured a US Supreme Court opinion on child pornography as a prop in a separate ad campaign.Galimberti told media that since the two ad campaigns were frequently shared on social media together, it apparently produced an assumption that he was involved in both of them.He informed a British newspaper that he has been receiving messages like “we know where you live,” “we are coming to kill you and your family” and “you have to kill yourself, f*cking pedophile,” with the majority of these messages allegedly originating from the United States.The photographer also reportedly said the kids who were carrying the purses in question in the shoot were the children of Balenciaga employees who escorted them, and that the parents did not raise concerns about the accessories.Galimberti also reminisced about how he previously got accused of being a “crazy Democrat that hates guns” and that he was prepared to defend himself against that accusation.“But when you are accused to be a pedophile? How can you defend yourself?” he inquired.
https://sputniknews.com/20221124/kim-kardashian-slammed-online-for-staying-mum-on-balenciaga-bdsm-teddy-bear-ad-1104658782.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/03/1105000916_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c982a559897a70b49da1133e1a5bff94.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
balenciaga, advertisement, campaign, photographer, death threat
balenciaga, advertisement, campaign, photographer, death threat

Photographer Involved in Balenciaga's 'Gimp Teddy Ad Campaign' Reports Death Threats

19:03 GMT 09.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / MIGUEL MEDINAPeople walk past a Balenciaga luxury goods shop on May 18, 2020 in central Milan.
People walk past a Balenciaga luxury goods shop on May 18, 2020 in central Milan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / MIGUEL MEDINA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The photographer, Gabriele Galimberti, reportedly said that the vast majority of the threatening messages he received came from the United States.
A photographer involved in the controversial Balenciaga advertisement campaign has complained about receiving death threats.
Gabriele Galimberti took the pictures of children holding purses designed to look like teddy bears in bondage gear. He, however, was not responsible for taking the image that featured a US Supreme Court opinion on child pornography as a prop in a separate ad campaign.
Galimberti told media that since the two ad campaigns were frequently shared on social media together, it apparently produced an assumption that he was involved in both of them.
He informed a British newspaper that he has been receiving messages like “we know where you live,” “we are coming to kill you and your family” and “you have to kill yourself, f*cking pedophile,” with the majority of these messages allegedly originating from the United States.
Kim Kardashian poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2022
Viral
Kim Kardashian Slammed Online for Staying Mum on Balenciaga BDSM Teddy Bear Ad
24 November, 15:00 GMT
The photographer also reportedly said the kids who were carrying the purses in question in the shoot were the children of Balenciaga employees who escorted them, and that the parents did not raise concerns about the accessories.
“When they saw those bags, everybody was telling them they were punk. Nobody ever mentioned BDSM,” he told the newspaper.
Galimberti also reminisced about how he previously got accused of being a “crazy Democrat that hates guns” and that he was prepared to defend himself against that accusation.
“But when you are accused to be a pedophile? How can you defend yourself?” he inquired.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала