Half of US Companies That Announced Layoffs Unlikely to Survive Restructuring, Expert Says

In recent months, a number of major IT, financial and multimedia companies have announced significant layoffs. The most notable ones include Meta, Twitter, Netflix, HP, and many more. According to the publication Crunch Base, the number of IT employees who fell under the reduction has reached 88,000 people since the beginning of the year.Meta has recently announced that it would cut over 11,000 jobs. The total amount of planned layoffs in Amazon is unclear, but 10,000 employees represent roughly 3% of Amazon's corporate employees and less than 1% of its global employees, which is composed of around 1.5 million workers primarily making an hourly wage.In late October, Elon Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.These steps caused a ripple across the tech industry and beyond, with some lauding Twitter's new owner for his take-no-prisoners approach while others expressed concern over the move, going as far as to predict that the platform is about to crash.Meta and Twitter at High RiskThe current situation with layoffs will not be an exception to the rule, Nita Chhinzer, Associate Professor in Human Resource Management and Business Consulting at the University of Guelph in Ontario, told Sputnik.The giants like Twitter and Meta, both of which are led by eccentric leaders who have announced revolutionary changes to their companies, are at high risk, according to the expert.And with Twitter Musk is thinking "very fast changes and trying to fundamentally change" what the social network was all about, she added.Both Meta and Twitter are looking to make an evolution, even not an evolution, a revolutionary change, she believes.In support of her position, she also cites the results of the "voluntary dismissal" announced by Musk in November. Readiness for it, according to available data, was expressed by 50% of employees.Chances of SurvivalDespite the announced layoffs, many companies are not afraid of temporary difficulties. Among them, she names Hewlett-Packard and Netflix.The expert said the two companies have adjusted their workforce repeatedly over the last couple of decades with other rounds of layoffs.The layoffs will continue at Netflix as well because of a decline in user behavior, Chhinzer said. The business model of these companies will remain the same, but they are laying off because consumer demand has gone down, she said.The layoffs are likely temporary because they anticipate that with all of the home-produced multimedia on Netflix, they will actually be able to rebuild consumer demand, Chhinzer added.In general, explaining the reason for the current cuts in the IT sector, the expert points to three circumstances, in particular the need to renew personnel.And then the companies are hiring people with new skills, according to Chhinzer.The tech industry moves so fast they must be the quickest one to get the skills.Economy Economizes?Despite the seemingly looming threat of unemployment over American IT specialists, the expert is sure that highly qualified specialists in this field will still be in demand.The expert noted that in the 1980s and 1990s the main reason for downsizing was the company's desire to cut costs. Since 2005, their goal has been to change the structure of the staff. Now reductions are not the main element of savings, it is largely ensured by an increase in production automation.Meanwhile, the interlocutor of the agency notes, a round of cuts will allow cooling of the cost of IT personnel that has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic salaries were inflated, Chhinzer said.She recalled that in the tech bubble burst of 2001 companies were not dumping but were laying off employees who they had hired at inflated prices.Hence, a worker making $130,000 annually was replaced by one making $100,000, Chhinzer pointed out.* banned in Russia as an extremist organization

