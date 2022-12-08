https://sputniknews.com/20221208/house-democrats-call-on-twitter-ceo-musk-to-address-purported-rise-in-hate-speech---letter-1105257482.html

House Democrats Call on Twitter CEO Musk to Address Purported Rise in Hate Speech - Letter

House Democrats Call on Twitter CEO Musk to Address Purported Rise in Hate Speech - Letter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democratic congressmen Adam Schiff and Mark Takano delivered a letter to Twitter CEO Elon Musk urging him to address the purported rise... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-08T23:26+0000

2022-12-08T23:26+0000

2022-12-08T23:26+0000

americas

twitter

elon musk

adam schiff

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102836301_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_198efb5fa2557ad87d61c241b05b35a8.jpg

The lawmakers allege that slurs against black people have tripled, slurs against women are up by one-third, slurs against gay men are up 58% and slurs against Jewish people are up 61%, citing data from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.The congressmen requested Musk provide information on what steps Twitter is taking in response to the purported rise in hate speech, its plans to increase user safety and its content moderation and risk-assessment processes, according to the letter.However, Musk contests the claims that hate speech has increased on the platform.Musk, who acquired Twitter in October, vowed to bolster protections for free speech while also maintaining a safe and informative platform.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

twitter, elon musk, adam schiff