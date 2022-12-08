International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221208/house-democrats-call-on-twitter-ceo-musk-to-address-purported-rise-in-hate-speech---letter-1105257482.html
House Democrats Call on Twitter CEO Musk to Address Purported Rise in Hate Speech - Letter
House Democrats Call on Twitter CEO Musk to Address Purported Rise in Hate Speech - Letter
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democratic congressmen Adam Schiff and Mark Takano delivered a letter to Twitter CEO Elon Musk urging him to address the purported rise... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-08T23:26+0000
2022-12-08T23:26+0000
americas
twitter
elon musk
adam schiff
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102836301_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_198efb5fa2557ad87d61c241b05b35a8.jpg
The lawmakers allege that slurs against black people have tripled, slurs against women are up by one-third, slurs against gay men are up 58% and slurs against Jewish people are up 61%, citing data from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.The congressmen requested Musk provide information on what steps Twitter is taking in response to the purported rise in hate speech, its plans to increase user safety and its content moderation and risk-assessment processes, according to the letter.However, Musk contests the claims that hate speech has increased on the platform.Musk, who acquired Twitter in October, vowed to bolster protections for free speech while also maintaining a safe and informative platform.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102836301_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6bd97a74e278662c684ccadefa984a6a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, elon musk, adam schiff
twitter, elon musk, adam schiff

House Democrats Call on Twitter CEO Musk to Address Purported Rise in Hate Speech - Letter

23:26 GMT 08.12.2022
© AP Photo / Mary AltafferThe Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Elon Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.
The Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Elon Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2022
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democratic congressmen Adam Schiff and Mark Takano delivered a letter to Twitter CEO Elon Musk urging him to address the purported rise in so-called “hate speech” on the social media platform.
The lawmakers allege that slurs against black people have tripled, slurs against women are up by one-third, slurs against gay men are up 58% and slurs against Jewish people are up 61%, citing data from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
“As Members of Congress, we are deeply concerned about the recent rise in hate speech on Twitter. Analysis by independent researchers indicates Twitter has become an increasingly toxic place for our constituents, and we are reaching out to you to understand the actions Twitter is taking to combat this increase in harmful content,” the letter, sent on Thursday, said.
The congressmen requested Musk provide information on what steps Twitter is taking in response to the purported rise in hate speech, its plans to increase user safety and its content moderation and risk-assessment processes, according to the letter.
However, Musk contests the claims that hate speech has increased on the platform.
“False, hate speech impressions are actually down by 1/3 for Twitter now vs. prior to acquisition,” Musk said in response to a Tweet on the data by Schiff.
Musk, who acquired Twitter in October, vowed to bolster protections for free speech while also maintaining a safe and informative platform.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала