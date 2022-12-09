International
Breaking News: Russia Won't Suffer Losses After West Imposes Oil Price Cap - No Matter What, Putin Says
'After School Satan Club' for Kids in Virginia Upsets Locals
The upcoming launch of an After School Satan Club at the B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia elicited concerns from local parents, some of whom did not seem particularly thrilled about this development, with a prayer group protesting against the club outside the school last Sunday.Aspen Nolette, founder of the Chesapeake Parents for Freedom, told a US media outlet that people are “extremely upset” and “disturbed.”Nolette added that she thinks parents are “at their wits’ end,” and that the After School Satan Clubs “seem to be where they drew the line.”Earlier, she also told media that they do not believe what the After School Satan Clubs’ proponents are saying, and branded the latter as “liars straight from the pit of hell.”Meanwhile, the original sponsor of the After School Satan Club in Chesapeake has reportedly withdrawn her name from the application, citing the “heightened emotional situation” in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a local Walmart. The club’s organizers, however, promptly resubmitted the necessary paperwork to the school district.The club’s organizers pointed out previously that The Satanic Temple, under whose auspices the After School Satan Clubs are being held, is a non-theistic religion that merely regards Satan as a literary figure representing a "metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit.""After School Satan Club does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology. Instead, The Satanic Temple supports children to think for themselves," a flyer advertising the opening of the club in Chesapeake said.
The original sponsor of the After School Satan Club in Chesapeake has recently withdrawn their name from the application for the club, though new paperwork has already been resubmitted to the school district.
The upcoming launch of an After School Satan Club at the B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia elicited concerns from local parents, some of whom did not seem particularly thrilled about this development, with a prayer group protesting against the club outside the school last Sunday.
Aspen Nolette, founder of the Chesapeake Parents for Freedom, told a US media outlet that people are “extremely upset” and “disturbed.”
"In the nation right now, you've got boys attempting to go into girls' bathrooms. You saw what happened in Loudoun County, Virginia, and the assault that happened there because of that. You've got pornographic books and graphic novels in our schools that parents are extremely upset about because we have laws about distributing pornography to children," she said.
Nolette added that she thinks parents are “at their wits’ end,” and that the After School Satan Clubs “seem to be where they drew the line.”
Earlier, she also told media that they do not believe what the After School Satan Clubs’ proponents are saying, and branded the latter as “liars straight from the pit of hell.”
Meanwhile, the original sponsor of the After School Satan Club in Chesapeake has reportedly withdrawn her name from the application, citing the “heightened emotional situation” in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a local Walmart. The club’s organizers, however, promptly resubmitted the necessary paperwork to the school district.
The club’s organizers pointed out previously that The Satanic Temple, under whose auspices the After School Satan Clubs are being held, is a non-theistic religion that merely regards Satan as a literary figure representing a "metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit."
"After School Satan Club does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology. Instead, The Satanic Temple supports children to think for themselves," a flyer advertising the opening of the club in Chesapeake said.
