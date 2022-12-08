https://sputniknews.com/20221208/state-dept-says-important-for-us-to-improve-trade-with-africa-1105176507.html
State Dept. Says 'Important' for US to Improve Trade With Africa
Improving trade relations with Africa is of significant importance for the United States, US State Department officials said on Wednesday.
"We think it is important to improve our trade with Africa, we should think if there are ways to support the development of pre-trade areas," the officials said.The comment came after President Joe Biden recently invited the heads of 49 African states and the African Union (AU) to the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington set to be held in January.The State Department officials noted that they have invited only those countries with which the United States has established diplomatic relations.The US-Africa Leaders Summit will take place on December 13-15. Participants in the summit will discuss a wide range of global and bilateral issues, including the economy, security, climate change and health care, according to the officials.
"We think it is important to improve our trade with Africa, we should think if there are ways to support the development of pre-trade areas," the officials said.
The comment came after President Joe Biden recently invited the heads of 49 African states
and the African Union (AU) to the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington set to be held in January.
The State Department officials noted that they have invited only those countries with which the United States has established diplomatic relations.
"On the countries we didn't invite - this includes Mali, Sudan Burkina Faso - we don't invite countries without diplomatic relations such as Eritrea," the officials added.
The US-Africa Leaders Summit
will take place on December 13-15. Participants in the summit will discuss a wide range of global and bilateral issues, including the economy, security, climate change and health care, according to the officials.