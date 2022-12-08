https://sputniknews.com/20221208/russia-ready-for-dialogue-with-us-only-if-its-safety-taken-into-account---embassy-1105173026.html

Russia Ready for Dialogue With US Only if Its Safety Taken Into Account - Embassy

Russia Ready for Dialogue With US Only if Its Safety Taken Into Account - Embassy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is prepared for dialogue with the United States on the basis of equality and if its safety is taken into account, the Russian... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-08T01:40+0000

2022-12-08T01:40+0000

2022-12-08T01:36+0000

world

russia

us

russian embassy

us-russia dialogue

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090845428_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f022c75fa772c158d2aceaf97e4228ab.jpg

"Russia is ready for dialogue solely on the basis of the principle of equality and the concerns related to ensuring the security of our country being taken into consideration," the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.The embassy urged the US government to "work honestly" and do not ignore Russia's interests.The mission's remarks came on the heels of commentary from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who noted during an interview with the Izvestiya daily that Moscow does not desire a sever of diplomatic relations with Washington.

https://sputniknews.com/20221208/ryabkov-moscow-would-not-want-to-sever-diplomatic-relations-with-washington-1105171999.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, russian embassy, us-russia dialogue