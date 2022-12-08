https://sputniknews.com/20221208/russia-ready-for-dialogue-with-us-only-if-its-safety-taken-into-account---embassy-1105173026.html
Russia Ready for Dialogue With US Only if Its Safety Taken Into Account - Embassy
"Russia is ready for dialogue solely on the basis of the principle of equality and the concerns related to ensuring the security of our country being taken into consideration," the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.The embassy urged the US government to "work honestly" and do not ignore Russia's interests.The mission's remarks came on the heels of commentary from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who noted during an interview with the Izvestiya daily that Moscow does not desire a sever of diplomatic relations with Washington.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is prepared for dialogue with the United States on the basis of equality and if its safety is taken into account, the Russian embassy in Washington said.
"Russia is ready for dialogue solely on the basis of the principle of equality and the concerns related to ensuring the security of our country being taken into consideration," the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.
The embassy urged the US government to "work honestly" and do not ignore Russia's interests.
"We call on the American side to work honestly," the statement said. "Ignoring Russian interests and Washington's thoughtless implementation of its foreign policy has already led to huge problems, crises in world's politics and economy. Ordinary US citizens feel it too."
The mission's remarks came on the heels of commentary from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who noted during an interview with the Izvestiya daily that Moscow does not desire a sever of diplomatic relations with Washington.