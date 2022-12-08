International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221208/russia-ready-for-dialogue-with-us-only-if-its-safety-taken-into-account---embassy-1105173026.html
Russia Ready for Dialogue With US Only if Its Safety Taken Into Account - Embassy
Russia Ready for Dialogue With US Only if Its Safety Taken Into Account - Embassy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is prepared for dialogue with the United States on the basis of equality and if its safety is taken into account, the Russian... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-08T01:40+0000
2022-12-08T01:36+0000
world
russia
us
russian embassy
us-russia dialogue
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090845428_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f022c75fa772c158d2aceaf97e4228ab.jpg
"Russia is ready for dialogue solely on the basis of the principle of equality and the concerns related to ensuring the security of our country being taken into consideration," the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.The embassy urged the US government to "work honestly" and do not ignore Russia's interests.The mission's remarks came on the heels of commentary from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who noted during an interview with the Izvestiya daily that Moscow does not desire a sever of diplomatic relations with Washington.
https://sputniknews.com/20221208/ryabkov-moscow-would-not-want-to-sever-diplomatic-relations-with-washington-1105171999.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090845428_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1de8499f79298acc446d4d738d18612b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, russian embassy, us-russia dialogue
russia, us, russian embassy, us-russia dialogue

Russia Ready for Dialogue With US Only if Its Safety Taken Into Account - Embassy

01:40 GMT 08.12.2022
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe Russian flag flies on the grounds of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021.
The Russian flag flies on the grounds of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2022
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is prepared for dialogue with the United States on the basis of equality and if its safety is taken into account, the Russian embassy in Washington said.
"Russia is ready for dialogue solely on the basis of the principle of equality and the concerns related to ensuring the security of our country being taken into consideration," the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.
The embassy urged the US government to "work honestly" and do not ignore Russia's interests.
"We call on the American side to work honestly," the statement said. "Ignoring Russian interests and Washington's thoughtless implementation of its foreign policy has already led to huge problems, crises in world's politics and economy. Ordinary US citizens feel it too."
This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2022
World
Ryabkov: Moscow Would Not Want to Sever Diplomatic Relations With Washington
01:06 GMT
The mission's remarks came on the heels of commentary from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who noted during an interview with the Izvestiya daily that Moscow does not desire a sever of diplomatic relations with Washington.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала