Ryabkov: Moscow Would Not Want to Sever Diplomatic Relations With Washington

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow would not want to sever diplomatic relations with Washington... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

"We would not want such a development. Eventually, the severance of diplomatic relations is a signal that there is no political resource left at all, only power [resource] left. We do not need it," Ryabkov said in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia.Ryabkov also noted that Russia's unilateral concessions in the dialogue with the United States on strategic stability are ruled out, stating it is possible only on an equal basis. "If and when the Americans are ready to resume [the dialogue on strategic stability], we will be prepared," he said.He also said the United States hinted it would ask allies to open airspace for Russian aircraft to make inspections of US nuclear facilities, adding that the procedure of inspection visits should be formalized.Touching on the issue of visas and diplomatic missions between the US and Russia, Ryabkov acknowledged that the situation was growing difficult.Regarding talks on strategic arms reduction, the deputy foreign ministry said that they had been paused, not terminated.Ryabkov's interview also saw the deputy foreign ministry discuss prisoner exchanges with the US, of which he detailed were being discussed "through separate channels" determined by Russian President Vladimir President and US President Joe Biden. "This is an extremely delicate subject as we are talking about human destinies," he noted.

