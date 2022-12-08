Ryabkov: Moscow Would Not Want to Sever Diplomatic Relations With Washington
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow would not want to sever diplomatic relations with Washington, and the United States also confirms the need for dialogue.
"We would not want such a development. Eventually, the severance of diplomatic relations is a signal that there is no political resource left at all, only power [resource] left. We do not need it," Ryabkov said in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia.
"So far, there has been no such signals" on the part of Washington to sever diplomatic ties with Moscow, he said, adding: "They confirm that they too kind of need dialogue and communication channels."
Ryabkov also noted that Russia's unilateral concessions in the dialogue with the United States on strategic stability are ruled out, stating it is possible only on an equal basis. "If and when the Americans are ready to resume [the dialogue on strategic stability], we will be prepared," he said.
“This dialogue can be continued only on an equal, reasonable, sound, balanced basis," Ryabkov said. "Moreover, we can expect some results from it only if the other party understands that unilateral concessions on the part of Russia are simply ruled out. This is not an option, it is not even being considered."
He also said the United States hinted it would ask allies to open airspace for Russian aircraft to make inspections of US nuclear facilities, adding that the procedure of inspection visits should be formalized.
Touching on the issue of visas and diplomatic missions between the US and Russia, Ryabkov acknowledged that the situation was growing difficult.
"The diplomatic missions are turning into part of the problem, and I see no signs that the Americans are ready, on some sound, balanced basis, to start agreeing with us... So far there is only imitation, there is only an exchange of certain positional signals, but there is no search for solutions. Unfortunately, we have not reached that point, and the situation is problematic, difficult," Ryabkov noted.
Regarding talks on strategic arms reduction, the deputy foreign ministry said that they had been paused, not terminated.
"I think this is a correct assessment - they have been paused, they have not been stopped," Ryabkov underscored. "We have postponed the meeting of the bilateral consultative commission on strategic offensive arms reduction, we have not canceled it."
Ryabkov's interview also saw the deputy foreign ministry discuss prisoner exchanges with the US, of which he detailed were being discussed "through separate channels" determined by Russian President Vladimir President and US President Joe Biden. "This is an extremely delicate subject as we are talking about human destinies," he noted.