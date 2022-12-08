International
China Possibly Surpasses US in Number of Nuclear Warheads, Reports Say
China Possibly Surpasses US in Number of Nuclear Warheads, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China may have surpassed the United States in the number of nuclear warheads on intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the Defense... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
07:15 GMT 08.12.2022
China's DF-16 Missiles
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China may have surpassed the United States in the number of nuclear warheads on intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the Defense News portal reported on Thursday.
The US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) has recently sent a classified document to Congress, the military news website said.
Under the US National Defense Authorization Act, Congress must be notified if China surpasses the US in at least one of the three components related to ICBM stockpiles, which include the number of ICBMs, the number of ICBM launchers, and the number of nuclear warheads on ICBMs, the report said.
Citing data from the Pentagon and Congress that the US has more ICBMs and ICBM launchers deployed, the military news portal concluded that China has surpassed the US in terms of the number of nuclear warheads.
US lawmakers were unable to confirm to the portal that the document sent by STRATCOM to Congress concerned the warheads, as the information is classified.
