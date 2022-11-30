https://sputniknews.com/20221130/beijing-us-exaggerates-chinese-threat-to-justify-nuclear-buildup-1104862607.html

Beijing: US Exaggerates 'Chinese Threat' to Justify Nuclear Buildup

Beijing: US Exaggerates 'Chinese Threat' to Justify Nuclear Buildup

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is talking up the issue of the "Chinese threat" to use it as an excuse for building up its nuclear arsenal

On Tuesday, the US Defense Department published the 2022 China Military Power Report, which stated that Beijing could accelerate the pace of its nuclear forces modernization in the next decade and produce about 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035.The international community can clearly see that China's nuclear policy has always been clear and consistent, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman added.In addition, he recalled that Beijing had never participated in an arms race in any form.In October, the United States released its 2022 National Security Strategy that labeled China as "the most consequential geopolitical challenge." The document labeled Beijing as the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and power, including military and economic, to do it.

